“He’s Way Too Dominant”: Kishane Thompson Defeats Letsile Tebogo in Style at Continental Tour, Taking the Internet by Storm

The World Athletics Continental Tour stopped in Hungary on July 9, 2024, for the Gyulai István Memorial, and the spectators were treated to several fantastic races. However, the 100-meter sprint was a sight to behold because of the supremacy of Kishane Thompson, as the current 100-meter world lead holder.

The Jamaican performed admirably on the European circuit, holding off Botswanan challenger Letsile Tebogo, as posted by Track & Field Gazette on X. Even though Kisane proved himself at the Jamaican Olympic Trials, because he did not compete in any international events this year, critics had an opportunity to express their viewpoints on the athlete.

Kishane, on the other hand, had an easier job, shutting them down again with a 9.91, this time against a 0.6 headwind. Despite the fact that nature might be a hindrance for the Jamaican, he won the race.

Running 9.91s (-0.6) like this! Kishane Thompson is the real deal. Wow! Letsile Tebogo was 2nd in 9.99s.pic.twitter.com/eYzzNFXSbK — Track & Field Gazette (@TrackGazette) July 9, 2024

Aside from the sprint victory, the athlete was seen slowing down at the final 40 meters, looking at the time to his left and Tebogo to his right. Focus is essential in a short sprint like this, but Kishane’s ability to turn his head to study the field with nearly half of the race remaining is both astounding and unprecedented.

This feat has sparked great excitement in the track world, as people are blown away by the Jamaican athlete’s performance.

Kishane clocking sub 10 while comfortably shutting down at 60 pic.twitter.com/3dwngxmIj7 — Owen (@jamaican_yute) July 9, 2024

This track enthusiast provided his study assuming that the headwind was not a factor in the race.

Into a headwind too. That would be around 9.88s with no wind. Can’t wait to see how he performs on the biggest stage in Paris — It’s Kanin! (@Kanin_Allsup) July 9, 2024

This supporter is too astonished to voice their feelings after seeing the sprint.

He’s way too dominant — ana (@anacarolN7) July 9, 2024

One fan relates the young athlete to a Jamaican track legend.

Looks like Asafa Powell’s running form — Nicholas Vrbka (@Nickvrbka402) July 9, 2024

The way Kishane ran has also astounded this watcher, who is eager to see him reach his full potential.

Look how far back he started slowing down and looking to see where the other runners were. To think if he chose to run full tilt over the 100. What would his time be? He did something similar in the Jamaica trials and still clocked an impressive time — Jason Nunes (@mfjnunes) July 9, 2024

The track world has yet to see more running action from the young Jamaican, but his performance thus far has astonished not just the community but also track luminaries, who are impressed by the presence of a new sensation in the sport’s current generation.

Rodney Green Unveils a Unique Trait of Kishane Thompson

The 22-year-old sprang to prominence in the track world after he ran a 9.82 in his first heat at the Jamaican Olympic Trials, moving up to second place in the 100-meter world lead rankings. However, the manner in which he improved in the same place in a matter of hours, clocking a 9.77 in the finals and surpassing Ferdinand Omanyala’s world lead of 9.79, stunned everyone.

Aside from the dominant performance, Rodney Green notes in the Ready Set Go podcast, that the athlete has yet to reach his full potential, as he slowed down in the final 40 meters of the race. This is a concerning trait that American athletes will need to consider, as Kishane Thompson will develop significantly prior to the Paris Olympics.

Justin Gatlin also agrees with the Bahamian sprinter’s statement, adding that despite winning four World Championship titles and an Olympic gold medal, he has never seen anyone do this, especially in a major event such as the Olympic Trials.