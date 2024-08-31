“Didn’t Know Who Won”: Noah Lyles Relives the Thrill of His 100M Olympic Gold Medal Win

Aug 4, 2024; Paris Saint-Denis, France; Kishane Thompson (JAM) and Noah Lyles (USA) await the results of the menís 100m final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade de France. Mandatory Credit: Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports

Noah Lyles recently spoke with The Spun and Celsius about his incredible experience at the Paris Olympics, where he won the gold medal in the 100 meters. The American sprinter described the race’s extraordinary intensity, including the moment he crossed the finish line and was doubtful of the outcome.

While Lyles became the first American male track and field athlete to win a gold medal in the 100 meters in 20 years, he did so against a formidable field. The 27-year-old stated that his gaze was fixed on one of his Jamaican rivals, Oblique Seville.

Lyles was beginning from Lane 7, and his main competitors were on his left side, so he was focusing on them. When he saw the Jamaican charging beyond the 30-meter mark, the American sprinter began to put more force into his strides.

Lyles explained that as he approached the 80-meter mark, he was unaware of his competitors’ positions. They were so close together that the American couldn’t tell if Oblique Seville, Kishane Thompson, and the others were behind or ahead of him.

However, at the 90-meter mark, Lyles felt the need to lean forward, keeping his torso ahead. The grid crossed the finish line, with the athletes separated by fractions of a second, and they and the entire crowd at the Stade de France were unclear about the race outcome. Lyles explained the haywire of emotions:

“I crossed the line and to be honest I didn’t know who won. I don’t think any of us knew who won. There’s me saying to Kishane that I think he won. Later on he was under the belief that I had won.“

The 27-year-old wasn’t the only one perplexed after crossing the finish line at the Stade de France. Every athlete finished so close together that they were unclear of their race results. He even admitted to questioning himself about whether or not he had won a gold medal.

Lyles said that he kept telling his Jamaican rival Thompson that he might have won the race, but the 23-year-old had an alternative point of view. However, when the race results were released, the American sprinter was astounded, as he explained:

“Finally my name comes up first and I’m like ‘Oh my goodness.’ Amazing. I couldn’t believe I pulled it off. I didn’t really know how I did it, I just went for a lean. From there on it was just history in the making.“

The American athlete had a wide range of emotions throughout the 100-meter event. He was determined to win the gold medal, although he was not the fan favorite due to Thompson’s world lead of 9.77 at the Jamaican Olympic Trials.

Despite all the predictions, he overcame the challenge and crossed the finish line in the finals in 9.79 seconds. Lyles finished 0.005 seconds ahead of Thompson, with Fred Kerley coming in third with a 9.81. This was also the 27-year-old’s first Olympic gold medal, marking a significant milestone in his prolific track career.