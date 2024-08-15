“It got me to where I am”: Gabby Thomas Credits Mother for Being a ‘Role Model’ in Her Life

“…having that type of a role model to look up to, got me to where I am.” Gabby Thomas recently appeared on The Daily Show in an interview uploaded to their YouTube channel.

The athlete discussed her remarkable performance at the Paris Olympics, where she secured three gold medals in the women’s 200, 4×100, and 4×400-meter relay races.

Thomas also spoke about her mother, Jennifer Randall, crediting her as the driving force behind her athletic success and her greatest role model.

Thomas recounted her mother’s emotional response at the Stade de France upon witnessing her daughter’s first Olympic gold medal victory. When asked about her mother’s influence, the athlete enthusiastically replied:

“I mean, my mom has believed in me since I’ve been born…Oh, my goodness. I can go on and on about my mom and her support.”

The triple Olympic gold medalist reflected on her upbringing with a single mother and a twin brother, praising Jennifer for her tireless efforts on behalf of her children.

The GOLD MEDAL TRIFECTA for Gabby Thomas! #ParisOlympics pic.twitter.com/4aFsYcDPwK — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) August 10, 2024

Thomas highlighted her mother’s inspiring journey from waitress to professor at the University of Michigan, despite the challenges they faced.

“I’ve watched her my entire life work really hard for something and to make her dream happen.“

According to Thomas, her mother consistently emphasized the importance of education, pursuing one’s dreams, and helping others.

“And she’s always instilled in me the importance of not only education, but going after your dreams and giving back to your community. And so she was the best role model that I could have ever imagined having.”

The sprinter credited her mother with helping her realize her potential. These encouraging conversations profoundly impacted Thomas, shaping her mindset and contributing to her success.

“And she told me, I will never forget when I was nine, maybe 10 years old, that I had a light in me, and that I was going to shine very brightly, and that it was my purpose to do so and give it back to world. And I will never forget that conversation.”

Thomas’ performance at the Paris Olympics was nothing short of extraordinary. While she entered as a favorite for the 200-meter final based on her early 2024 results, her success in the relay events was equally impressive.

By securing three Olympic gold medals in a single Games, Thomas became the first American track and field athlete to accomplish this feat since Allyson Felix in 2012.