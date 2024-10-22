“One of the Mistakes”: Gabby Thomas Gives Hot Take on ‘Chasing Records’ as She Aims for World Championships in Tokyo

Gabby Thomas’ dominance on the track has become a landmark in the sport, marked by her stellar performances and stunning Olympic victory. Naturally, fans expect her to push through for a world record soon, especially with the World Championships coming up.

In a recent interview with HuffPost, Thomas talked about many aspects of her career and background in public health, hinting at how she saw her future on the track. So far, she seems quite happy to juggle her passion, academia, and social work while balancing her sponsors and partners.

2024 was a busy season with the Olympics and several other leagues around it, pushing the sprinter to expand her boundaries. While Athlos in NYC was her final event for the season, there is no denying that she had raked up an impressive resume this year. Now that fans hope for more, the interviewer asked her about her plans for a potential world record.

Being one of the most talented sprinters dominating the 200m category, the bar is set high with Florence Griffith Joyner’s 21.34s. Thomas‘ personal best (21.60s) puts her on the roster for the possibility of a new record. However, the sprinter seems to have some bold opinions about world records and chasing the clock.

“I think chasing records in our sport is one of the mistakes that you can truly make.”

For Thomas, it looks like pushing oneself to be better does not carry the constraints of the clock. While she rejects the idea of focusing on a set time to beat, she still doesn’t reject the vision of creating history with her speed at some point in the future.

Speaking of which, the World Championships in Tokyo in 2025 is on the immediate horizon for Thomas. Hopeful to establish some milestones, particularly in the 200m sprint, the Harvard graduate aims to prepare after her recovery period.

However, she has some solid decisions set in stone for the next leg of the Olympics, as the LA 2028 Games will most likely be Thomas’ final Olympic games. Regardless of what the future holds, she will now get back in full force for the next season, and fans can’t wait to see her go head-to-head against some of the world’s fastest women on the track.