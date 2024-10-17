Gabby Thomas Asks Nicki Minaj and Victoria Beckham for ‘The Best Advice to Give Someone’: “Deserves a Gold Medal”

When not on track, Gabby Thomas is busy completing one side quest after another, acing at every role in the process. After a gorgeous exotic vacation, she immediately returned to work, and her recent project enabled some worthy interactions with stars like Nicki Minaj and Victoria Beckham.

Vogue magazine invited Thomas to participate in their Forces of Fashion event, which starred several guests, including popstars. They gave her the mic to interview the celebrities, asking them questions that would help the audience.

One of the common subjects that Thomas talked about was the best advice the stars got that they would want to pass on to the others. Both Beckham and Minaj came up with some solid answers, including sharing snippets from their lives that helped them navigate hurdles.

Beckham went first, reminiscing about the good old times when she struggled with her business in its early days. At the time, apart from being the well-known band Spice Girls’ Posh Spice, she also had her fashion business to focus on. Now that she was thriving enough, her son Brooklyn wanted to follow in her footsteps into business. That’s when Beckham came up with one of the most crucial pieces of advice.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vogue (@voguemagazine)

“Don’t expect success overnight. If you get it, that’s great. But…you just gotta be prepared to just keep going.”

On the other hand, Minaj’s advice moved Thomas to the point that she felt it deserved a gold medal.

“That was incredible; I think that answer deserves a gold medal.“

Speaking about the need to remain true to oneself, the artist emphasized not comparing oneself with others. When one chooses to be unique, it becomes evident enough for the world.

Across both the interviews, Thomas appreciated the lessons the stars imparted and the ideals they stood for. Being unique comes naturally to the sprinter, who spends time fulfilling her academic pursuits when she’s not on track. With a degree in public health and the will to make a change in society, she sets an example of being an influential force.

For Thomas, acing at the track isn’t enough, and her gold medals from Paris are one of the many feathers she added to her cap. Whether working ground towards public welfare or walking alongside the runway in peak fashion, she thrives in multi-talent.