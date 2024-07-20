Jeff Demps Opines on Rising Star Kishane Thompson on the Ready Set Go Podcast

The philosophy that anything can happen during a major sporting event season holds true. Kishane Thompson burst onto the track scene this year, winning the 100-meter sprint at the Jamaican Olympic Trials with a world-leading time of 9.77 seconds.

Justin Gatlin and Rodney Green have been discussing the track prodigy and the potential impact he will bring to the Paris Olympics. And when Jeff Demps joined their Ready Set Go podcast, he wanted to share his thoughts on Team Jamaica’s budding star.

Jamaica has long produced athletic legends such as Usain Bolt, Asafa Powell, and many more. However, Oblique Seville and Yohan Blake’s performances at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics finals disappointed supporters because they have been accustomed to success, with Sprint King Usain Bolt winning the Olympic Games in 2008, 2012, and 2016.

Now, fans’ optimism has been restored once again, as their new prodigy has the current world lead in the 100 meters. Kishane Thompson’s sudden dominance of the entire track scene startled many, including Jeff Demps.

The former American sprinter has seen many athletes in his renowned career, but how Kishane ran during the Jamaican Olympic Trials was simply something different. He remarked:

“It look easy to him, you know…he’s just so strong, like so explosive bro.”

While Demps does not guarantee Kishane’s performance at the Paris Olympics, he was surprised to see the type of pace that comes with excellent technique. He also compared Thompson’s running style to that of track legend Asafa Powell, adding that it’s been a long time since he’s seen anything like it.

Demps acknowledges that the Jamaican prodigy has a long way to go before reaching Powell’s level, but believes it’s possible if he continues to progress.

He even admits that he had never heard of Kishane before the Jamaican Olympic Trials and was delighted he had the opportunity to hear Thompson’s post-race interview, where the athlete revealed that he conserved energy into the last few lengths, which shocked the American, as he says:

“Oh, this kid special.”

In only a few days, everything will be decided at the Paris Olympics. Whether Noah Lyles, Kishane Thompson, or another athlete wins the 100-meter finals, supporters are already anticipating a tough track war between these huge names in the sport.

Kishane Thompson and Others to Provide Plenty of Track Action

While the 200-meter sprint gained popularity in the 2024 season; attention has now totally shifted to the 100-meter, following competitive Olympic Trials worldwide. According to the current world rankings, Kishane Thompson has become a new fan favorite after clocking 9.77 at the Jamaican Olympic Trials.

Ferdinand Omanyala, followed him with a 9.79 at the Kenyan Olympic Trials, putting Africa in contention with North American and European competitors. Oblique Seville, ranked third with 9.82 seconds and brings Olympic sprinting experience to Team Jamaica.

Noah Lyles is ranked fourth with a 9.83, and he is strategizing to challenge his Jamaican opponents. With Christian Coleman’s elimination at the US Olympic Trials, Kenny Bednarek takes the final spot on the list. Despite ranking seventh in the world, Bednarek’s consistency over the years makes him a strong contender for the upcoming Games.