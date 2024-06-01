“Jobs Not Finished”: Matthew Hudson-Smith Sends Out Bold Message After Securing Multiple Feats at the Oslo Diamond League

The Oslo Diamond League provided a plethora of track action for enthusiasts of the sport. Epic rivalries erupted in each category as contestants demonstrated their abilities in preparation for the Paris Olympics in July. Matthew Hudson-Smith, a British athlete, was among many who put his name back at the top of the sport at the spectacular event.

The track star not only won the 400-meter race in the Oslo Diamond League but also set the European and British records in the category with a time of 44.07 seconds. It was an epic moment for the athlete, and he even posted a few pictures of the event on Instagram, along with a strong statement about the remaining weeks until the Paris Olympics.

The four-time European champion is no stranger to such major events in the sport. Though he has competed in numerous events throughout the years, the standard for a 400-meter sprinter remains high.

Matthew has always sought glory for himself and his country at major competitions, and once he achieves such a feat, he remains determined for future track meets. He understands the significance that the Olympic season has brought to the table, and has his sights set on that shiny gold medal with Paris 2024 inscribed across it, as he writes in his Instagram caption:

“Jobs not finished …. @bislettgames thanks for having me, until next time.”

According to the statement, the track star appears to have higher targets for the ongoing season. Matthew also acknowledged the Oslo Diamond League’s crowd that had gathered to watch him compete in the 400 meters.

Interestingly, this is not the athlete’s first time on the Olympic stage, and in the ‘Ready Set Go’ podcast with Justin Gatlin, the Britisher recounted his 400-meter finals in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

An unexpected twist of events for Matthew Hudson-Smith

Matthew Hudson-Smith was prepared for the Rio Olympics in 2016 following a string of strong 400-meter results. He was returning from an injury, but his desire was strong enough to outperform other contestants in the event. He also demonstrated enormous potential in the individual heats and semi-finals, finishing third and second, respectively.

This gave him a lot of confidence going into the Olympic finals. However, the athlete was absolutely destroyed by the competition, as he didn’t even make the podium, sliding to eighth place. This was painful, but it served as a wake-up call for Matthew, who has never been overconfident before an Olympic event since.