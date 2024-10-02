Noah Lyles Joins Fellow Track Stars to Celebrate Matthew Hudson-Smith’s Wedding

Noah Lyles and other track luminaries recently gathered to celebrate the joyous occasion of British athlete Matthew Hudson-Smith’s wedding. The event united some of the most illustrious names in athletics, showcasing their off-track camaraderie. Filled with laughter, heartfelt toasts, and unforgettable moments, the celebration underscored the deep bonds forged through their shared passion for running.

Lyles took to Instagram to repost Adam Gemili’s story, which featured the American sprinter alongside his brother Josephus Lyles, fellow runners Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake and Andrew Pozzi, and the groom Hudson-Smith himself.

The group photo demonstrated their deep camaraderie despite their sports rivalry, and Gemili shared about the overflowing emotions of this special moment, stating:

“Best and wholesome vibes in celebrations of the big man.”

The track stars donned attire befitting the significance of the occasion. In a subsequent Instagram story, Lyles reposted Dina Asher-Smith’s photo of the British runner resplendent in a pink dress.

Asher-Smith’s post also included a video of Hudson-Smith and his bride, Antonia Gabriela. The third slide showcased the British runner enjoying drinks with fellow athletes, including Lyles, who was seated next to his girlfriend, Junelle Bromfield.

Another video captured these athletes raising a toast to the newly married groom. In one of the final images of the social media post, Asher-Smith took a selfie with Hudson-Smith and the Lyles brothers, accompanied by a caption that read:

“He’s married!!!what a beautiful day. Congratulations to Matt and Toni wishing you a lifetime of happiness xx”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dina (@dinaashersmith)

Lyles’ girlfriend noticed Asher-Smith’s Instagram post and commented, “Had a amazing time with beautiful people.” The event was replete with heartwarming moments captured in numerous photos and videos, marking one of Hudson-Smith’s most cherished experiences following the Paris Olympics, where he enhanced his track resume with two Olympic medals: silver in the men’s 400 meters and bronze in the men’s 4×400 meters.

Beyond achieving significant athletic milestones in the 2024 season, Hudson-Smith has embarked on a new chapter of his life. He is blissfully married to Gabriela and holds high hopes for their future together, both on and off the track.