Matthew Hudson-Smith Ties the Knot; Noah Lyles, Vernon Norwood, and Others Celebrate: “Couldn’t Have Been Happier”

Image Credits – Official Instagram Accounts of Matthew Hudson-Smith and Noah Lyles

British track star Matthew Hudson-Smith raced down the aisle this weekend, tying the knot with his beloved Antonia Gabriela in a joyous Birmingham ceremony. The running spikes were traded for dancing shoes on September 29th when the Olympic medalist danced his way into marriage, celebrating with family and fellow athletes.

Hudson-Smith shared a heartwarming carousel of the festivities on Instagram. Kicked off by a beautiful aerial shot, the newlyweds’ first dance took center stage. “Mr and Mrs x,” the sprinter captioned the post, letting the pictures tell their love story.

The party was in full swing, and Hudson-Smith‘s teammates from the track and field squad joined in the revelry. In a subsequent photo, the groom, Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake, Kyron McMaster, and Vernon Norwood were smiling as wide as an oval—400 meters wide.

Noah Lyles, fresh off his Olympic triumphs, was spotted among the guests. His trademark smile lit up the frame as he, along with his brother and Dina Asher-Smith, posed with the groom.

The sports fraternity was not left out, ensuring the two were pampered with all the attention.

Fellow Olympian and English middle-distance runner Keely Nicole Hodgkinson cheered:

“Congrats !!“

Four-time European Championship medallist and Scottish middle and long-distance runner Eilish McColgan gushed:

“Congrats to you both! “

100-meter specialist sprinter Akani Simbine kept it simple and short with, “Lekker lekker my broer!!!!” — a South African slang roughly translating to “Awsome awsome, my brother!!!!”

400-meter specialist Vernon Norwood, who was still rejoicing over the lived experience, expressed:

“Congrats was amazing wedding and time! “

Reigning 100-meter Olympic champion Noah Lyles commented:

“A truly Amazing day! I couldn’t have been happier for ya’ll.“

Junelle Bromfield perhaps summed it up the best:

“Congratulations again one of the most beautiful weddings I have been to.“

The fastest British woman on record, Dina Asher-Smith, couldn’t help but share her adoration on Instagram. She uploaded a cute slideshow of the newlyweds and the star-studded audience, exclaiming,

“what a beautiful day. Congratulations to Matt and Toni wishing you a lifetime of happiness xx.“

As Hudson-Smith embarks on this new chapter, it’s clear he’s won gold in the race of love. Here’s to the newlyweds; may their partnership be as swift and strong as Smith’s runs on the track!