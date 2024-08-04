Julien Alfred ‘Meant Business’ With Gold in 100M at Paris Olympics; Sha’Carri Richardson settles for Silver

Aug 3, 2024; Paris, FRANCE; Julien Alfred (LCA) celebrates winning the women’s 100m final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade de France. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

What a day to be alive!

The women’s 100-meter final at the Paris Olympics saw Julien Alfred of Saint Lucia surge to gold with 10.72 seconds, leaving American favorite Sha’Carri Richardson with silver. Alfred made history by winning the country’s first and only Olympic medal to date.

With Track and Field Gazette sharing the news on X, it quickly spread with supporters ecstatic to see the sprinter take center stage at the Stade de France. This medal meant a lot to the people of Saint Lucia and Julien Alfred, as many admirers highlighted the numerous other records broken by this performance.

For the first time since 1988, No Jamaican woman is on the podium.

And for the first time since 2004, an non-American/Jamaican has the Women’s 100m at the Olympic Games.

Congrats to the medallists Julen, Sha’carri & Melissa pic.twitter.com/5eMa4YKxK3 — Khuwayne Linton (@thekhuwayne) August 3, 2024

Apart from becoming the Olympic champion in the women’s 100-meter, the athlete received a new title.

Her semi-finals’ performance set her apart for the highest possibility for gold. She ran with an undeniable power!

Huge congrats to the

“Fastest woman alive”

Job, so well done!#Paris2024 #OlympicGames #Paris2024Olympic — Elizabeth Taylor (@EMAGTaylor) August 3, 2024

Even though Alfred earned Saint Lucia’s first Olympic gold medal, the athlete is set to face a new challenge.

Gabby Thomas better take notes. It don’t matter what you have ran. It’s about who brings it that day and Gabby has looked vulnerable on the world’s biggest stage. Alfred could potentially double. — Dr. Paco Hinton Jr Podcaster (@DrPacoHinton) August 3, 2024

The dominant performance of the Saint Lucian athlete flabbergasted many fans.

It was not even close. She meant business — Dagger (@Jnr_wrld) August 3, 2024

The athlete’s accomplishment was astounding, and this admirer focused on two important elements of her since she became an Olympic champion.

She actually put St Lucia on the map,that says a lot,also beating Sha’carri,that’s another — Yinka Oluwatuyi (@racheal543) August 3, 2024

Alfred appeared to be in excellent condition going into the finals, but she faced stiff competition from the top American sprinters. The grid was lined up, and as soon as the official fired the gun, everyone surged forward at full speed. Alfred’s reaction time was manageable, but the athlete gradually acquired speed.

When it came to the final 50 meters, the spectators expected a competitive race, but the Saint Lucian accelerated away from the others and crossed the finish line in 10.72 seconds, claiming her Olympic gold medal and a national record.

Alfred’s time established a wide margin between her and the second-place finisher of 0.15 seconds showcasing her dominant run. Sha’Carri Richardson earned the silver medal with a 10.87, while her Team USA teammate Melissa Jefferson took bronze with a 10.92.

With her Paris Olympics journey not yet concluded, the audience at Stade de France eagerly anticipates Alfred’s performance in the 200 meters.