“Just Finished Filming”: Noah Lyles Announces Brand New Short Film Following Journey Through Olympics, US Trials, and More

Jun 29, 2024; Eugene, OR, USA; Noah Lyles wins gold in the men’s 200 meter dash in a time of 19.53. His second gold of the US Olympic Track and Field Team Trials. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-USA TODAY Sports

It might be off-season on track and field, but that doesn’t mean stars like Noah Lyles can sit back and relax. The sprinter, popular for his off-track shenanigans that have constantly kept him in the spotlight, recently announced something exciting that was keeping him busy.

After the roaring success of his brand, ‘Icon,’ which portrays his life and escapades beyond the track, Lyles has announced a new release. In association with his logo and brand, he revealed a collaboration with filmmaker Jack Nelson for a new short film.

In a recent YouTube community post, he announced his latest project—a short film documenting his journey after achieving world title success. The film will cover the eventful year 2024 and showcase how he gained popularity during that time.

“This film is a direct sequel to the events following THE MAKING OF AN ICON including the 2024 New York Grand Prix, US Olympic Trials, Paris, and more.”

Lyles has been seemingly hyped about the occasion, expressing his excitement in the notes. After ‘The Making of an Icon,’ it looks like the new film will carry the title ‘The Fastest Man in the World.’ It will be a sequel to the first film, and he couldn’t wait to share it with the world.

But fans might have to wait a while before the movie finally goes live. The sprinter mentioned that he will reveal the release date for the short film during the upcoming week. Regardless, he promised fans a rollercoaster of emotions.

“We’re going to show you why we’re the best. Talk soon.”

‘Icon’ has been Lyles’ brainchild for a while and only recently came to life courtesy of a special designer. Since then, his story and journey have carried the moniker all over his socials, making him one of the few athletes focusing on a persona beyond the sport.

Lyles’ special collaboration with Adidas’ designer for his brand

The logo for Lyles’ brand is quite unique in terms of the typography and the design that it carries. It turns out that the sprinting champion had collaborated with a special designer who brought his vision to life.

Federico Maccapani is one of Adidas’ lead footwear designers who seems to have been in touch with Lyles for quite some time. Since the sports brand is his official sponsor, the association has only been stronger over time. Maccapani took on the task of designing Lyles’ official logo.

The result was a stylized ‘Icon’ with a star that encompasses Lyles’ personality and vision. He expressed his honor and gratitude to the designer for being able to work with him and was super happy about how it turned out.