Justin Gatlin Praises Grant Holloway, Calling Him a Veteran Favorite With ‘Minute Flaws’

Grant Holloway has been the subject of several discussions lately due to his performance at various meets. The 110-meter American hurdler, who won gold at the Paris Olympics and aced the category at the recent Zurich Diamond League, has caused quite some noise about his potential.

Track veteran Justin Gatlin recently sat down with Kendall E. to unveil his thoughts on Holloway and his progress. So far, the track icon’s records looked clean, and the veteran, who had been following him for a while, even complimented him.

Holloway’s recent victory at the Zurich Diamond League added to his list of successful ventures this season. In fact, after that meet, he became one of the few hurdlers to finish the most sub-13 110m hurdles in a single season. After the Olympics, he also got successful results at the Lausanne and Silesia meets.

Speaking of Holloway’s growth into a favorite among fellow veterans, Gatlin revealed how he managed to win the hearts of so many. The hurdler’s technique and speed were two of his most significant strengths, which attracted several on-field experts.

“I’ve sat and talked to other legendary hurdlers, and I said ‘Who is your favorite hurdler?’…they all say Grant.“

However, Gatlin doesn’t believe Holloway is a perfect athlete who could do no wrong on the track. In fact, he has observed some setbacks over time that might keep the icon from doing his best. Yet, it all worked out stably since even Holloway’s hiccups through races were worth something.

“When you look at Grant’s race, there’s flaws in his races. But the thing is, his flaws are so minute compared to his opponents that he can get away with those little flaws.“

Gatlin believes that the Olympic gold medalist was destined for “greatness” and to showcase his achievements. With a stellar performance this year, fans are eagerly anticipating the additional feats that Holloway could accomplish to etch his name in history.

Unfortunately, one might have to wait to see the consequences of the ‘greatness’ that Gatlin raved about.

Holloway withdraws from Brussels Diamond League finals amid contract dispute

Recently, Holloway found himself in a sticky situation that led to his withdrawal from the upcoming Brussels Diamond League Finals.

Despite qualifying for the ultimate showdown and marking another potential win, the hurdler announced the upsetting news and revealed the heartbreaking reason behind the decision. It turns out that his team faced a roadblock due to the meet’s authorities.

On his social media, he admitted that the organizers and his team couldn’t reach a common ground regarding Holloway’s terms of participation.

What clarified the matter further was another honest post by him expressing his frustration surrounding the situation with the hashtag “Never compete for less.”

But that doesn’t mark the end of the hurdler’s successful run; he will have more meets and opportunities to showcase his talent.