“Shame”: Grant Holloway Withdraws From Brussels Diamond League Final With a Concerning Update

Grant Holloway withdrew from the 110-meter hurdles event at the Brussels Diamond League Final even though he had qualified for it. He made a statement online in which he also voiced some concerns about the track meet.

The sportsman was upfront with his remarks when he expressed them in his X post, writing:

“I will not be participating in the Brussels Diamond League Final due to a failure to reach agreements on the terms of my participation between my team and the meeting directors of the Diamond League.“

Holloway and his team were unable to reach a mutual agreement with the track meet directors, so he made the difficult decision to withdraw from the highly sought-after event.

I will not be participating in the Brussels Diamond League Final due to a failure to reach agreements on the terms of my participation between my team and the meeting directors of the Diamond League. Shame that they doing athletes like that.. #BrusselsDL #NeverCompeteForLess — S. Grant Holloway, OLY (@Flaamingoo_) September 10, 2024

He had a successful 2024 season and attended numerous Diamond League events. Even immediately following the Paris Olympics, he competed in the league’s track meets in Lausanne, Silesia, and Zurich.

Holloway’s Zurich Diamond League effort in the men’s 110-meter hurdles was impressive, with an official time of 12.99 seconds. Aside from his first-place result, he topped the list of athletes who completed the most sub-13 110-meter hurdles in a single season.

He was looking forward to the finals, but the situation quickly flipped upside down when he had to announce his withdrawal. Aside from simply announcing his departure from the event in Brussels, he also made a troubling remark without providing much information, writing:

“Shame that they doing athletes like that.. #BrusselsDL #NeverCompeteForLess“

The American hurdler’s announcement caught the attention of many in the track world. Track Spice on X additionally revealed that the track meet’s director was infamous for paying little to no appearance fees, which was a huge turnoff for many competitors.

They also supported Holloway’s reason for withdrawing and praised his decision for his track career. When the athlete discovered this social media post, he responded aggressively.

Trash ass track meet. — S. Grant Holloway, OLY (@Flaamingoo_) September 11, 2024

Holloway could’ve easily added another medal to his impressive track career had he competed in Brussels. But he was forced to give up on this achievement due to a lack of mutual understanding with the event planners.

As the 2024 season ends, there will be plenty of other events to participate in. Fans will look forward to the 2025 season, which will hold many significant events, including the Tokyo World Championships.