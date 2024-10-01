“Captivated Everyone This Year”: Alexis Ohanian Reveals How Gabby Thomas’ Record Fueled the Success of Athlos

Alexis Ohanian has been on cloud nine since the success of his first-ever female-only track event, Athlos. Founded on the idea that women in sports need a little push to turn an event into a hit, he recently talked about his athlete partner Gabby Thomas and how she contributed to the event’s popularity.

In a conversation with Vogue, the Reddit co-founder discussed the beginnings of conceptualizing the event after his introduction to women’s soccer.

Big events like the World Cup or the Olympics would gain the attention of the masses once in four years and quickly grow irrelevant otherwise. This prompted a need for a female-centric event that the fans didn’t have to wait four years for.

In April, he made the announcement about Athlos alongside Thomas, and it turned out to be a successful decision. The Olympics were just a few months away, and the hype was already building. Once the two-week-long event commenced, the American sprinter’s three gold medals came in clutch to get more people onboard.

Track and field enthusiasts wanted to see more, particularly the women. The Olympics already saw a majority of female athletes defying all odds to participate, and many ended up with podium finishes. This was what Ohanian banked on for the success of Athlos.

“Obviously, Gabby winning three gold medals certainly helped, but track and field has captivated everyone this year, and you’re seeing these stars get a lot of the attention they deserve.”

The Athlos event filled New York City with talented female athletes competing under the night sky. The event attracted a large and enthusiastic audience, with special guest Megan Thee Stallion adding to the excitement. Ohanian is dedicated to maintaining this high level of energy each year, with the assistance of Athlos.

Several celebrities showed up to support their favorite athletes and stationed themselves close to the track to feel the adrenaline. Loud cheers echoed throughout the event and the winners received crowns by Tiffany & Co. — a unique souvenir that will last them quite a while.

Ultimately, Thomas’ success might have kickstarted Athlos’ good reception, but all female athletes came together to put on a successful show. Ohanian could not have been happier and teased the next season immediately, seeing an overwhelmingly positive response.