“It All Started With Waffles, Eggs, and Ham”: 16-Year-Old Quincy Wilson Reflects on His Olympic Journey

Quincy Wilson’s high school achievements started gaining attention as early as the 2024 season. His popularity skyrocketed when he became an Olympic champion at the age of sixteen due to his remarkable track abilities.

Taking to Instagram, he detailed his journey to the prestigious event. Wilson also paired the social media post with an intriguing caption, “It all started with Waffles, Eggs, and Ham.”

The video began with him attending a post-race interview and some footage of him running for Bullis School. It then transitioned to a more youthful depiction of Wilson, highlighting his amateur years in the sport.

Quincy was confident in his abilities, and at the age of 15, he won the National Championship in the 2023 New Balance Indoor Nationals. Following this accomplishment, he was approached by New Balance and secured his first major sponsorship contract.

The Instagram video subsequently focused on the U.S. Olympic trials, where Wilson ran in 44.66 seconds and broke the 42-year-old U18 men’s 400m world record.

Despite his numerous achievements, Wilson was heavily criticized for his running technique. Eventually, he proved everyone wrong and earned a position on the mixed and men’s 4×400-meter relay teams for the Paris Olympics.

As a 400-meter phenom, he has always looked up to American athletes such as Michael Norman, Vernon Norwood, and Quincy Hall, but he felt it was his turn to shine at the pinnacle of track and field.

Even though his path to the Olympic Games appeared to be clear, his pursuit of gold was cut short on numerous occasions.

While he was due to compete in the mixed 4×400-meter relays, his mother, Monique Wilson, uploaded a photo of him on Instagram with the message, stating that he would not be participating, and she further revealed that the decision was made by his coach, Joe Lee.

The 16-year-old’s withdrawal concerned fans, who wanted to see him compete at the Stade de France; however, coach Lee had a different strategy for him, and he wanted him to concentrate on the men’s 4×400-meter relays.

The 16-year-old took part in the first round of the race and helped Team USA get off to a strong start.

However, he was benched for the final round, but because Rai Benjamin crossed the finish line first, Team USA won gold, including Wilson, who had been a member of the team in the previous round.

After achieving one of his biggest track goals, the 16-year-old shared certain advice that helped him get through the event. While the sprinter did not specify who gave him the instruction, he indicated that he was told to treat the Paris Olympics as any other track meet.

This approach allowed Wilson to escape the extra pressure that he could have felt, and it also helped him to remain calm and focused during the race.