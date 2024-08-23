Kenny Bednarek Credits His ‘Number One Fan’ for His Track and Field Success

May 25, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Kenny Bednarek (USA) poses after winning the 200m in 19.89 during the 49th Pre Classic at Hayward Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Kenny Bednarek gained prominence after winning his first Olympic medal at the 2021 Tokyo Games. Since then, his numerous achievements in track and field, including a recent silver medal at the Paris Olympics, have contributed to his significant growth in the sport.

While the American sprinter has a large following, his biggest fan and primary support system is his mother, Mary. Bednarek credited his athletic success to her during a recent episode of “The Running Effect Podcast” with Dominic Schlueter on Spotify.

When the host noted Bednarek’s frequent mentions of his mother and inquired about her role in his track and field journey, the athlete responded, “My mom is my number one fan.“

Bednarek acknowledged Mary’s crucial role in his becoming a professional athlete and representing Team USA internationally. He expressed that her support has been invaluable, stating that without her, he wouldn’t be the “Kung Fu Kenny” the world knows today.

The sprinter shared that Mary recently attended the Paris Olympics, making it a memorable experience for both. He explained that while he had always wanted to bring her to various track meets, financial constraints had previously made it difficult.

However, for the Olympic Games, Bednarek was determined to have her present at the Stade de France, regardless of the cost.

Describing his mother as a “trooper,” the 25-year-old emphasized how Mary adopted her children and raised them to succeed in their careers. This dedication led Bednarek to crown her the “best mom in the world.“

Bednarek’s life changed dramatically when Mary adopted him from foster care. The athlete also expressed gratitude for the second chance his mother had given him, celebrating this milestone in his own unique way.

Bednarek’s open request regarding adoption

Bednarek was well aware of the psychological state of the children who thrive in foster care. He collaborated with the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption to raise awareness about the urgent need for foster care and adoption.

The 25-year-old described the organization as a national, nonprofit charity dedicated to finding secure permanent homes for children trapped in the system. Those who can afford to adopt have the power to change someone’s life in the same way that Mary did for him.