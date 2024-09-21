Kenny Bednarek Dubs 2024 as the ‘Best Season’ With an Inspiring Note

Olympic sprinter Kenny Bednarek has declared 2024 the pinnacle of his athletic career, capping off a remarkable year with impressive achievements and a heartfelt message for his supporters.

The 25-year-old began his statement on his X page by highlighting his key accomplishments, including winning three Diamond League races, clocking four personal bests, and earning a silver medal in the men’s 200-meter at the Paris Olympics. Bednarek was amazed by how the year worked out for him, stating:

“2024, wow. This was the best season of my career.“

After describing the campaign as his “best” yet, Bednarek discussed how he was able to achieve such accomplishments courtesy of a healthy and injury-free season.

He also mentioned how the cheers from the stadium crowds inspired him and kept him going despite all of the obstacles on the track. The Paris Games were his second opportunity to compete on the Olympic stage, and he was amazed that he could compete in three events: men’s 100m, 200m, and 4x100m relays.

“I changed the narrative from just being a 200m runner to becoming one of the most versatile and dangerous competitors on the track.“

Bednarek had always been a 200-meter runner but attempted the 100 meters this year. Even though he did not win a medal in the new categories, he emphasized how they helped him become one of the “most versatile and dangerous competitors” on the track.

The Bednarek admitted to making mistakes but was satisfied with his Olympic silver medal and Diamond League Final victory in Brussels.

“I couldn’t be more satisfied with my performance.“

He openly confessed that he poured his heart and soul into track and field, and as a result, he reaped great rewards. He also shared his realization that no amount of “time, money, sacrifice, or effort” was too much to invest in himself, as they all led to his success in the 2024 campaign.

1x Olympic Silver Medal

3x Diamond League Wins

4x Personal Bests ⏱️ And so much more. 2024, wow. This was the best season of my career. I got to show the world what a healthy Kenny was capable of, what I can do when I’m not injured, and how fast I can run when I hear the… pic.twitter.com/yk5aIQHY7Q — Kung Fu Kenny (@kenny_bednarek) September 20, 2024

Bednarek didn’t just credit himself for his achievements; instead, he acknowledged the crucial contributions of his family, coaches, team, and ultimately, his fans, all of whom played pivotal roles in his athletic journey.

The athlete had already achieved a dream season but eagerly anticipates the opportunities that the 2025 campaign would bring. He was confident that it would be just as thrilling as the current season.