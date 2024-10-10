“Feels Good to Be Back”: Kenny Bednarek ‘Looks Forward to the Weekend’ to Celebrate His Special Day

After years of training to be at the top of the roster, this year has been kind to Kenny Bednarek, who managed several podium finishes across various meets. Be it his performance at the Olympics or the last leg of the Diamond Leagues this season, his prowess was visible to fellow competitors. And now, he can take a step back for the season and bask in his popularity for a bit.

He recently posted an update on X about returning home after a busy yet fulfilling season. Homecoming for every Olympic athlete this season has been special since they got to interact with several enthusiasts while flaunting their achievements.

Bednarek expressed his happiness on returning, and while he looked forward to resting, recovering, and spending time with his family, he had another reason to get excited about. In the X post, he wrote:

“It feels good to be back home in Rice Lake. Looking forward to this weekend.”

This weekend will witness an iconic event to commemorate Bednarek and his achievements. The mayor of Rice Lake recently proclaimed October 12th as ‘Kenny Bednarek Day’ and has organized something special for the sprinter.

Bednarek will make a special appearance on the dedicated day

Before landing in his hometown, the sprinter revealed the exciting news about the honor the city would be bestowing upon him. While the mayor announced an entire day dedicated to him, there was more to the show.

Bednarek revealed that in order to mark the day, the city has also organized a grand celebration with a parade, meet and greet session, a run alongside the sprinter, and speeches by him and the administration. He invited fans to the event with a post on X, expressing his gratitude for the community’s support throughout his career.

Of all the athletes this season, fans have often expressed how Bednarek seems to be one of the few who takes community contributions seriously. He would often indulge in interactions and listen to their feedback to implement on the track. With his recent victory at the Brussels Diamond League, he finally brought home a trophy and hopes to be better than the best.