Kenny Bednarek ‘Honored’ as Rice Lake Mayor Declares October 12 in His Name

Rice Lake Mayor Justin Fonfara has formally named October 12 “Kenny Bednarek Day,” an enthusiastic tribute to one of its own. This honor celebrates the accomplishments of the Olympic athlete and the hometown hero, who has inspired numerous others through his commitment to track and field.

The proclamation recognizes Bednarek’s physical excellence and dedication to uplifting the community. The community planned celebrations for this momentous day, acknowledging his tremendous impact both on and off the track.

On X, Bednarek claimed that he is “grateful” for the accolades and support he is receiving from his community. He also encouraged the local people and fans to visit him on Saturday, October 12, in Rice Lake, Wisconsin, where the community will celebrate him with various activities.

Honored to have the mayor proclaim October 12th as Kenny Bednarek Day! This recognition means the world to me. Grateful for the support of my community. Join me on October 12th, Saturday in Rice Lake as I celebrate with a parade, meet & greet,speech, autographs, giveaways & more! pic.twitter.com/ogMXsx1UF7 — Kung Fu Kenny (@kenny_bednarek) October 7, 2024

The Olympic athlete provided details about the upcoming celebrations. A march will take place from Main Street to Messenger. At Rice Lake High School, the athlete will host a meet and greet, deliver a speech, and take part in an event where he will compete against participants. Bednarek will also have giveaways and will be signing free autographs for attendees.

The athlete will receive a proclamation directly from Mayor Fonfara at the end of the day. This marks a significant milestone in the 25-year-old’s life, reflecting the hard work and dedication that have led to this achievement.

Since the start of the 2024 season, Bednarek has set high goals for himself. He not only performed well in the races leading up to the Olympic Games but also maintained consistent form in both the 200 and 100 meters.

Bednarek competed in numerous races, which helped pave the way for his Olympic success. When he arrived in Paris and competed in the 100 meters, he didn’t make the podium, but he maintained his form and earned the silver medal in the 200 meters.

The athlete continued his season even after the Olympics, competing in various Diamond League events until Brussels, where he emerged as the Diamond League Final winner. Bednarek’s spectacular 2024 season has come to an end, and he remains optimistic about his future.