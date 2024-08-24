Kenny Bednarek Recalls How Not Making the Podium for the First Time Fueled the ‘Fire’ in Him

Aug 5, 2024; Saint-Denis, FRANCE; Kenneth Bednarek (USA) in the men’s 200m round 1 heats during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade de France. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Kenny Bednarek, renowned for his explosive starts and blistering finishes, recently shared insights into his athletic journey on the Running Effect Podcast with Dominic Schlueter. The track star revealed how facing defeat became a catalyst for his renewed determination.

The show’s host was interested in Bednarek’s transition from junior college to professional track and how his injuries affected him along the way. Bednerak said that despite Wisconsin’s challenging weather for track athletes, he ran 20.4 in high school.

This achievement solidified his status as “one of the fastest kids” from his hometown. His dominance continued through junior college, where he consistently outperformed his competitors.

However, the transition to a professional track brought new challenges. Bednarek recounted his first significant setback:

“I had an injury at the trials, and I was in a great shape, but you know the season was long, and for all of us, you know trying to maintain peak for long period of time was very very stimulus on the body, and then something had to give. And for me, that was my first injury.”

This initial injury shattered Bednarek’s pride in his previously unblemished record. He soon realized such setbacks were common at his level of competition. Grateful for the support he received during this difficult time, Bednarek persevered.

In 2022, another obstacle arose when he fractured his toe. Despite doubts about his form, Bednarek’s determination drove him to compete. He accepted second-place finishes in several races, understanding his position given the circumstances.

The 2023 season brought further challenges. An injury cost Bednarek a podium finish, triggering a range of emotions. He reflected:

“The first time I didn’t make the podium, and you know, I just never wanted to feel that feeling again and just light a fire under me even more.”

While injuries during the 2023 season left Bednarek with mixed feelings, they fueled his resolve to dominate in 2024. He remained focused on improving his form and nurturing his passion for the sport.

Acknowledging his potential and the importance of progression in track and field, Bednarek emphasized the power of self-focus. He believes that by concentrating on personal improvement, he can progress by 1% each year, ultimately achieving his goals.