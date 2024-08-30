mobile app bar

“Time to Finish Strong”: Kenny Bednarek Sets End-Of-Season Goals With Optimistic Outlook

2x Olympian Kenny Bednarek Unveils Step-by-Step Guideline for Injury Prevention in “College Athletes Turning Pro”

Credits: Kenny Bednarek’s official Instagram account

Kenny Bednarek is looking forward to a successful finish to the 2024 track and field season. He has had an effective campaign, as evidenced by his numerous accolades, but according to his most recent X post, there are still more opportunities for him.

Trying to accomplish some goals that I have left to finish and then make some money. And then I have Zurich. And then Diamond League Finals. And that’s pretty much of it.

Bednarek won silver in the men’s 200 meters at the Paris Olympics. He was hoping for the gold medal, but Botswana’s Letsile Tebogo was too quick for him to catch up during the event.

Next, the American sprinter has set his sights on the Zurich Diamond League and the Diamond League Finals. After these two races, Bednarek’s season will end, and he will pursue his track and field ambitions for 2025. With these competitions on the horizon, the athlete expects to increase his earnings from the sport.

Bednarek is eager to exceed his limits in the upcoming season, hoping to win gold medals. However, reflecting on 2024, he takes pride in his accomplishments.

The other athlete he trained with, Kyree King, indicated that he was ready to compete against Bednarek in the upcoming Zurich Diamond League. Hilariously, he said that he had a “lot of ass-kicking to do” to beat Bednarek.

King will also compete in the Boris Hanžeković Memorial in Zagreb before the Diamond League finals where he will face his teammate again. The video also included Christian Coleman and Sha’Carri Richardson training alongside Bednarek and King. In the background, Bednerak was heard saying, “I never back down from a challenge. I am just telling you all how I feel

From the outset of the 2024 season, the 25-year-old set ambitious targets for his track and field career. He was motivated to win that Olympic medal, and he eventually did so by putting on several great performances in the 200-meter races. While Bednarek won a few of the races, his positive attitude toward such challenges was a highlight of the season.

