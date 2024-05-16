Kenny Bednarek, Letsile Tebogo, and Other Top Track Athletes Line up for the 200M Sprint at the Prefontaine Classic 2024

The 200-meter division is the subject of much discussion as the Olympic season develops further. While many athletes have talked about breaking the world record set by Usain Bolt, Kenny Bednarek is the one who recorded the fastest 200-meter time in 2024. However, he still has a long way to go and will be facing athletes of equal caliber at the Prefontaine Classic 2024.

Track Gazette took to X to post the list of athletes who will compete in the annual 200-meter sprint at the Prefontaine Classic 2024. It begins with Bednarek, who just won the Doha Diamond League, setting a world lead, a meet record, and a personal best. His time of 19.67 seconds has since become the standard, but the track world moves fast, and other athletes will soon be closing the gap.

Erriyon Knighton, a 20-year-old American prodigy, is also scheduled to compete at the tournament while being heavily favored for a spot in the Olympics. Furthermore, the list includes Botswanan sprinter Letsile Tebogo, who broke the 300-meter world record earlier this season. The 20-year-old has been confident since his ASA Grand Prix Tour and has not underperformed in any event.

Even at the World Relays, Tebogo had the fastest time among all of the other teams in the finals and won the gold medal, making Botswana and the entire continent of Africa proud.

Meanwhile, Tebogo’s rival Courtney Lindsey will also compete in the Prefontaine Classic, as he was the first person to defeat the 20-year-old in the 200 meters at the Kip Keino Classic. On the other hand, Aaron Brown, a Canadian sprint standout, has registered for the tournament and hopes to have a successful 200-meter seasonal debut.

Another standout name on the list is Kyree King who ran an outstanding 20.21 with a +1.7 tailwind on the Qatari circuit and might pose a major threat to other runners, including his fellow Team USA athletes. In addition, Liberian sprinter Joseph Fahnbulleh, who delivered many inspiring words at the World Relays after securing his country’s ticket to the Paris Olympics, has also registered for the 200-meter sprint alongside Jeremiah Curry of the United States and Alexander Ogando of the Dominican Republic

The track community speculates on the performances of the upcoming Prefontaine Classic 2024

The event’s lineup of athletes with diverse talents has naturally gotten fans excited. The Prefontaine Classic has never disappointed and from the looks of it, 2024 will definitely take the legacy forward.

At the same time, fans can have varying expectations, and many took to X to make their feelings known.

American athletes Bednarek and Knighton will undoubtedly give their all, but for this fan, the Botswanan athlete appears to be the clear winner.

The entire lineup for the event is packed, and this track admirer is having trouble predicting the winner.

This fan speculates on four athletes, but as only one can win the race, he eventually sides with the Botswanan prodigy.

This season, the entire grid has demonstrated their prowess and this user believes there will be a new world lead.

There is only about a week until the Prefontaine Classic, which begins on May 25. Hence, most of these athletes are busy pushing themselves to their limits as they gear up for one of the largest and most challenging track meets before the Paris Olympics in July.