The ASA Grand Prix Tour saw Letsile Tebogo at his best. Many of his admirers had been hoping he would win more than one gold, and he has delivered. The Botswana sprinter’s devoted fan base went wild when Rosa E Associati posted the athlete’s impressive stats on Instagram.

The sprinter’s three achievements were shown on the athletic tour. He obtained a WL and a WR among these golds. Gaining WL is something that many athletes do annually, but gaining WR is simply not something that occurs very often.

The sprinter from Botswana won his first gold medal in the 300-meter event in the Curro Podium Final at Pilditch Stadium, Pretoria. Nevertheless, he delivered an extraordinary performance by breaking Wayne van Niekerk’s 2017’s 300-meter WR. A remarkable time of 30.69 seconds shattered the long-standing record.

While his 300-meter WR turned into a WL as well, he ran a remarkable 44.29 seconds in the 400-meter event at the ASA Athletics Grand Prix 2, which earned him even another WL. Still, Tebogo’s lightning-fast 200-meter WL, which he won in 19.94 seconds, shocked the world once again.

The star also had a tough time in the 200-meter dash because the wind didn’t help him go faster. Additionally, no athlete has ever come close to Usain Bolt’s long-standing record of 19.19 seconds in the 2024 season before now.

Many fans appreciated the feats of the 20-year-old athlete. As all of these events were held in Africa, a fan wrote:

“He will probably go down as the greatest African sprinter of all time.”

A lot of athletes have names given by their dedicated fans, as this fan has left a suggestion, commenting:

“Tuuuurbo-Gooo.”

Tebogo has surely conquered the track scene for now; however, this fan has left him a strong message:

“They will hold your hand out of respect and they will avoid you out of fear… remember all of them, defeat every last one. Keep working to reach a higher level , you’ve done well for yourself.”

One fan has even pinged Noah Lyles to be ready for Tebogo:

“@nojo18 he is coming for you. #paris2024 will be epic! All the best gents in your preparation.”

Another fan penned:

“At this stage if the improvement continues its on linearly, we could be looking at one of the GOATS. Unreal.”

The reason for the hype around Letsile Tebogo’s setting a WR

Fewer WRs exist compared to WLs. Several track and field records have stood for over a decade and have not been broken. A few days ago, Usain Bolt voiced his concern over this matter to the sport. The renowned Jamaican sprinter adds that the officials should make some changes so the new competitors can provide greater excitement for both longtime and new fans.

Even Bolt wants to see a new track star break his own 100-meter and 200-meter WRs. The recent WR and WLs set by Botswanan sprinter Letsile Tebogo in the 300-meter, 200-meter, and 400-meter events have fans wondering whether he has what it takes to shatter these records. This year, 20-year-old phenom Tebogo will compete in a plethora of events, and he just could set new WRs along the way.