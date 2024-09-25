“Loving the Energy”: Gabby Thomas Gives a ‘Shout Out’ to the New York Liberty on Their WNBA Victory

The New York Liberty emerged victorious against the Atlanta Dream, and Thomas couldn’t be more proud of the team she had been rooting for.

Fans spotted the sprinter rocking a crop top and a huge smile as she cheered for Sabrina Ionescu and the rest of the members. With a 91-82 win, the crowd broke into applause as Liberty moved closer to the championship finals.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gabby Thomas (@gabbythomas)

Thomas took her time to meet the players and other guests who had come to watch the women stun at the court. Her star-studded carousel included director Shelton Jackson “Spike” Lee, former WNBA icon Sue Bird, and musician Danielle Haim. She also posed with Liberty’s official mascot and seemed to have a great time at the court.

“Shout out to the Liberty for putting on a show tonight! Loving the energy of the wnba…”

Meanwhile, Thomas is also bracing herself for her season’s final competition—the Athlos meet in NYC. The race, organized by Alexis Ohanian, co-founder of Reddit, will be one of the most historic moments in track and field history.

The female-only track meet will witness top-ranking female athletes participating in various categories. Every event promises a substantial reward, and the overall competition guarantees the largest purse ever for a women’s event.

Thomas will headline the 200m sprint race, joined by competitors like Tamara Clark, Torrie Lewis, and many more. The women even recently participated in a shoot for Athlos at Thomas’ coach, Tonja Buford-Bailey’s track.

Amidst intense training sessions and working on her pace in the field, the Olympic sprinter has been keen on participating at the New York meet for several reasons.

Athlos believes in women empowerment and provides equal opportunities for female track stars to get a good headstart into their careers. The idea that female athletes deserve to be on par with their male counterparts is at the center of this meet, and athletes like Thomas have looked forward to participating in it since the Olympics.