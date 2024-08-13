“Make It Happen”: Noah Lyles Finds a New Challenger in NFL Star Tyreek Hill as Fans Pit Them Against Each Other

Noah Lyles has had an eventful couple of years, with some highs and lows marking his sprinting journey so far. Last year, since the World Championships, he seems to have caught some flak over his comments on the NBA and various other sports. And now, the beef seems to have transcended beyond fans and catching onto athletes.

Previously, Lyles called out local competitions like the NBA questioning their bold claims of calling their winners ‘world champions’. He pointed out that if the participants belonged to the same nation, it didn’t count as the ‘world’. But things got haywire from there on, and several NBA fans, in particular, would taunt him on his comments.

While the discussion has since dulled out a little bit, NFL icon Tyreek Hill called him out on the Up and Adams Show. Hill addressed the sprinting icon’s comments on Super Bowl champions not being world champions.

“Come on bruh, just speak on what you know about…and that’s track.”, he said.

But then, Hill declared a challenge that fans have since gone berserk about. Not only did he dare Lyles to race against him, but the Dolphins wide receiver also claimed he could beat the six-time world champion in a race. Fans immediately wanted to see the duo lock horns on the field.

“Make it happen.”

Some argued that Hill’s attack was baseless.

“World champions win Olympics. Or actual world tournaments. Noah ain’t wrong at all…”

Fans even took a dig at the NFL icon by applying the same logic he used to call out Lyles.

“Then by the same definition Tyreek should talk about what he knows and stop saying he is faster…”

However, given how Hill had once participated in a 60m sprint, some were hopeful for a different outcome.

“Noah’s recent 60m time was 6.4. Tyreeks last year was 6.7. It’s feasible that if Ty lost a little weight and worked on his start he could run with Noah at 60m.”

And finally, some fans figured out the reason for all the hate against Lyles.

“the thing is Noah is right. it’s just that his delivery is so corny that his facts come out as next level hating”

After a disappointing and abrupt end to his Paris Olympics journey, where he contracted COVID-19, Lyles has been in recovery. While many critics scrutinized his performance at the 200m, where he walked away with a bronze, many have been in awe of his talent.