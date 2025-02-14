Noah Lyles vs Tyreek Hill: Who Runs a Faster 60m Dash?

After months of exchanging pleasantries, Noah Lyles and Tyreek Hill have finally agreed to settle their differences on the track. While the location, date, and race distance are still undecided, with the Dolphins WR favoring a 40-yard dash to Lyles preferring a 100m race, the faceoff is set to be a must-watch spectacle regardless. As the anticipation builds, let’s compare how these two speedsters stack up in the 60m dash—a distance Lyles recently put to the test.

The recently held New Balance Indoor Grand Prix saw Noah Lyles run his first race since the Gold medal win at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The New Balance event was a 60m race, and Lyles unsurprisingly emerged as the victor clocking a stunning 6.52-second finish.

That said, this is not his career best in the 60-metre category.

Lyles’ personal best came at the 2024 USA Track and Field Indoor Championships when he took 6.43 seconds to finish the race.

While Lyles has been a regular in the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix, the same cannot be said about his rival, Tyreek Hill. In comparison, the last time the Dolphins star ran a 60-metre race was at the USATF Masters Indoor Championships, where he clocked a time of 6.70 seconds.

Tyreek Hill just WON men’s 60m at USATF Masters Indoor Championships (via @usatf)pic.twitter.com/3HLJ3HkwJ0 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 11, 2023

Based on this data, Lyles can safely be considered as the one holding the edge over his counterpart. However, the margin between the duo gets smaller when it comes to the 100m race.

Lyles’ personal best in this category came at the recently held Paris Olympics where he won the gold for finishing the bout in 9.79 seconds. Tyreek Hill’s best time meanwhile came all the way back in 2013 when he clocked 9.98 seconds at the NJCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships.

Hill’s record back then was a huge deal considering his time was just 0.02 seconds slower than Canadian Gold Medallist, Andre De Grasse at the event.

As far as the 40-yard dash is concerned, Tyreek Hill seems to have the upper hand with his incredible timing of 4.29 seconds at West Alabama’s Pro Day. Meanwhile, there is no official data available about Noah Lyles’s 40-yard dash.

The closest way to compare the two in this category is by estimating Lyles’ 40-yard time from his Paris Olympic gold-winning race. If one were to consider this metric, the US Olympic star covered the distance in 4.76 seconds.

But this statistic is more misleading than the truth. When compared to his peers at his Gold Medal-winning race, Lyles ranked at the bottom when it came to the first 40 yards. But as the distance picked up, so did Lyles’ speed.

Olympic 100m race analysis. Noah Lyles was last at 30 meters and did not lead at any point until the final steps. But he was leading when it counted. pic.twitter.com/w8e8qDUeWm — Jonathan Gault (@jgault13) August 4, 2024

Keeping this discrepancy and the duo’s relevant strengths in mind, Lyles and Hill in a recent interview agreed to race at a distance that’s right in the middle of their respective comfort zones.

Now that can either be the 60m or 50m. But if one were to make an educated guess, Lyles’ recent race indicates towards the former. Regardless of the details, expect a lot more verbal fireworks and tirades in the coming months for this must-watch event.