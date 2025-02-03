“Who Gave You That Title?”: Tyreek Hill Questions Noah Lyles as Fans Demand a Race Between ‘Cheetah’ and The ‘World’s Fastest Man’

In the latest installment of Tyreek Hill’s beef with the self-proclaimed “World’s fastest man,” Noah Lyles, the Olympic champion took shots at the NFL wide receiver following his most recent win at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix.

Advertisement

After claiming his fourth-consecutive 60m victory at the event, Lyles hid his face behind a piece of paper, displaying a message intended for the soon-to-be former Miami Dolphin. The message read, “Tyreek could never.”

Hill hastily responded, challenging Lyles’ title once again. Having officially recorded a 40-yard dash time of 4.29 seconds, the NFL’s “Cheetah” is certainly skeptical about the Olympian’s speed.

Who gave you that title ? Your Wikipedia page ? https://t.co/8XFjZFOJni — Ty Hill (@cheetah) February 3, 2025

After claiming the gold in the men’s 100-meter final at the Paris Olympics in 2024, Lyles claimed the honor of being labeled the fastest man in the world. While the championship race may have ended in some controversy due to it being a photo finish, a personal-record time of 9.784 seconds was all Lyles needed to secure the title.

Upon seeing the two exchange barbs once again on X, fans are now calling for the two star-studded athletes to settle their differences in a head-to-head race.

Race him then — Optify 🦁 (@optifyy_) February 3, 2025

can both yall just finally race — JDKillSwitch (@JDKillSwitch) February 3, 2025

Considering that both men are champions in their respective sports, a race featuring two of America’s most recognizable runners would certainly generate some buzz. With fans already clamoring for the two talents to put up or shut up, in addition to the ambiguous nature of Hill’s future with the Dolphins, now, more so than ever, would be the perfect time for the two parties to organize a proper event.

Can you just race him already? — jay (@shehatesjay_) February 3, 2025

With the NFL struggling to find new gimmicks that could keep the Pro Bowl from becoming irrelevant, one fan even suggested that a race between the two men be featured at this year’s NFL event.

Why don't you guys race in the pro bowl… — FirstSportz NFL (@FirstSportz_NFL) February 3, 2025

While the likelihood of an official race taking place anytime soon remains unlikely, that’s not to say that the two will never cross paths on a track somewhere down the line.

Hill famously competed in the 60m sprint at the 2023 USATF Masters Indoor Championship, where he recorded an impressive time of 6.70 seconds en route to a decisive championship victory. However, it is worth noting that his official time did not even place him within the top 200 of the world for the men’s category.

The eight-time pro bowler medaled twice at the IAAF Junior Championships in 2012, but after his most recent performance in 2023, Hill famously tweeted that he would be retiring from the track.

However, if there was ever going to be something that could bring the Super Bowl champion out of retirement, perhaps it is a shot at stealing the title of the world’s current fastest man alive.