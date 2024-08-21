Off the Track: Noah Lyles Shares His Top-Notch Gaming Setup at Home

Noah Lyles is well-known for his athletic demeanor, but he also has his own way of relaxing away from the track. He is renowned as an ardent gamer, and he enjoys playing League of Legends on his computer.

The newly crowned 100-meter Olympic champion also recently detailed his gaming setup in an interview with Bleacher Report, which was uploaded on their official YouTube channel.

“Can you describe what your gaming setup is at home?” the interviewer asked, to which Lyles replied that he has a large desk on which he keeps his setup.

The six-time world champion disclosed that he had a large display and two distinct customized keyboards, one of which is unique, saying:

“My favorite League of Legends team, 100 Thieves just offered to send me a custom board, so I’m pretty excited about that.”

Lyles is fond of League of Legends and is also interested in its eSports scene. And, as an American, he supports the American franchise 100 Thieves. The eSports team also offered him an exclusive keyboard as a kind gesture, which he was overjoyed about.

The sprinter went on to discuss his gaming setup, noting that he had a few mice and that, as a gaming purist, he prefers wired mouse to avoid the latency and accuracy issues associated with wireless ones.

The athlete is such a huge League of Legends devotee that he even has an official headset. All of the items he stated in the video comprise his entire gaming setup, and it reveals a whole new side of the track star.

Aside from games, Lyles is an anime fan. During the US Olympic Trials, the six-time world champion carried a complete set of Exodia, The Forbidden One, and Yu-Gi-Oh cards. However, the athlete experienced a lot of hassle getting the collection, as he recounted on Track World News’ YouTube podcast.

Lyles had everything planned out before the US Olympic Trials, but because he was never allowed to watch Yu-Gi-Oh until the age of 13, he never had the opportunity to build his own card collection.

This forced him to look for the needed card on eBay, and when he discovered a suitable seller, he promptly contacted them and purchased the set. The 27-year-old was also seen with a duel desk at the event, revealing that he purchased it from Facebook Marketplace right before the day of the event.