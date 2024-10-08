“We Got the Wheels Clicking”: Grant Holloway Predicted USA ‘1–2’ Podium Finish at Paris Olympics With Daniel Roberts

Ever since his victory at the Paris Olympics, Grant Holloway has created quite some noise in the track and field world with his prowess. The champion hurdler triumphed in the 110m hurdles in Paris, earning acclaim from seasoned athletes.

The USATF YouTube channel recently released a pre-Olympic interview with hurdle icons Holloway and Daniel Roberts. The duo mostly talked about their history and friendship.

Back then, they had made it through the trials and were all set to fly to Paris. During the candid chat, however, both voiced a desire that they eventually fulfilled for themselves at the podium.

Speaking to Holloway about his goals surrounding Paris and overall performance, the hosts talked about his ongoing dominance on the track. In 2023, the champion secured the world title in the same category at the World Athletics Championships and has been a promising contender ever since.

However, Holloway revealed how he and Roberts had been hoping for another podium moment in Paris. While he had won first place at the Worlds, he recalled how Roberts’ podium finish alongside him at the time gave them hope.

“If we look back to 2023, Daniel and I had our moment when we were one-three on that podium. And it’s like…now we got the wheels clicking.”

Holloway was incredibly supportive of Roberts, who he felt had the potential to beat him. In fact, if given a choice, he wouldn’t even want to battle it out against his fellow teammate since he believed that Roberts always brought his ‘A-game’ to the track.

Ultimately, they did wish for an American sweep at the podium since three of the total participants were from the USA. Call it foreshadowing or prediction, but Holloway’s wishes came true during the Olympic finals when he and Roberts won the gold and silver respectively.

The hurdle icon has become a popular choice among veteran athletes discussing the best hurdle champions on the track. Even experts like Justin Gatlin and Rodney Green picked him as one of the most promising contenders, with minute flaws that he easily overcame during competitions.