Michael Johnson Reflects on Finishing Career With All Golds in Sydney: “One of My Proudest Achievements”

Track veterans like Michael Johnson understand the importance of showing up and performing in times of adversity. The former Olympian, who won several golds before passing the baton to other American sprinters, recently reflected upon one of the special victories he snatched during the Sydney Olympics.

The 2000 Summer Olympics saw a historic feat at the 400m sprinting event, where Johnson had decided to run against all odds. In a recent post on X by @LsabreAvenger, a video of how the gold medalist successfully kept up his dominant lead to finish the race for a gold did rounds on the internet. Johnson noticed this and provided more context to the anecdote.

In the video, Johnson builds up his pace over the first 200m before pushing through and gaining enough pace to maintain a consistent lead and win the race. Back then, he became the ‘first and only man yet to win the Olympic title twice’ in the same category at the same time—43.84.

However, Johnson re-shared the post and revealed what happened behind the scenes that caused some hiccups during his training. Unlike other athletes who had time to participate in other competitions as a practice session before taking over the Olympics, Johnson faced tragedy.

Not my normal 43 low standard but one of my proudest achievements. Injured in the 200 at US Trials, I spent two months rehabbing and trying to maintain fitness. No races to prepare. I pulled out the win based purely on experience. And finished my career with all gold medals. https://t.co/bpXw1TlEEL — Michael Johnson (@MJGold) September 25, 2024

During the US Trials that season, the former Olympian sustained injuries so bad that he had to rehabilitate and recover for a month or two. This led him to avoid any other competition before the Olympics, and he had to go in without preparation.

Yet, not only did Johnson win gold that year, he did so with the help of his experience alone. So far, he has only won Olympic golds his entire career, and he got to keep up with that streak till the end.

“Not my normal 43 low standard but one of my proudest achievements.”

And now, Johnson is all set to highlight modern-day athletes to witness greatness. With his newest venture, the Grand Slam Track — a race meet that derives its format from tennis grand slams and golf tournaments — athletes will face each other in unique circumstances.

Having two designated types of athletes on the field allows for friendly rivalry and excitement. Complete with on-contract racers and their respective challengers, the meet will have several categories filled with participants who will give their best shot.

Johnson announced earlier this year that the Grand Slam Track will take place in the spring of next year, with four events spread over a few months.