Michael Johnson Shares Grand Slam Track’s Mission to Become the ‘Voice of Track’

Track and field icon Michael Johnson is launching an innovative venture to elevate the sport he once dominated—Grand Slam Track (GST). The former Olympic champion aims to enhance the sport’s profile, showcase its athletes, and revolutionize the spectator experience.

“We’ll be the voice of track,” Johnson said in a promotional video for the event on GST’s X page. He unveiled his ambitious plans for his own track league, which has become one of the most highly anticipated events in the upcoming 2025 season.

The track legend aims to cover “everything” surrounding the events, including pre-competition build-up, live coverage, and post-event analysis. His comprehensive approach will not be limited to GST; he intends to provide commentary on Diamond League events, the Olympic Games, and the World Championships.

GST’s coverage will encompass various topics, including “gossip” within the track and field community. The league plans to analyze the competitiveness of participating athletes and predict favorites for each slam. Johnson emphasized that “experts” would offer insights throughout the track and field season.

The introduction of the Grand Slam Track represents a potential game-changer for the sport. Since its announcement before the Olympic Games in early 2024, it has generated significant excitement, providing Johnson with the momentum needed to establish the league.

Living up to expectations, the track veteran has secured commitments from key athletes. Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone was announced as the event’s first signing, underscoring Johnson’s determination to implement GST four times during a season.

While McLaughlin-Levrone assisted with promotional activities, Johnson continued to recruit elite athletes. He signed Josh Kerr before the Olympics and later added Cole Hocker and Yared Nuguse to the roster. The inclusion of Kenny Bednarek and Fred Kerley further heightened anticipation among fans.

Johnson has successfully signed numerous other athletes, all of whom are expected to deliver the high-level competition that the track community has been eagerly awaiting. These athletes will compete in their respective categories for substantial prize money, adding to the allure of the Grand Slam Track series.