“A Great Day” for Michael Johnson as Kenny Bednarek and Fred Kerley Sign with Grand Slam Track

Grand Slam Track, one of the major track events in 2025, received a significant boost in anticipation when Michael Johnson announced the participation of Fred Kerley and Kenny Bednarek. This addition to the elite sprinting squad improved not only the top-tier sprinting action that would take place in the future but also the owner’s vision for his coveted event.

Johnson was a top athlete during his career, but his passion for sports never diminished even after he retired. Ultimately, he planned to start his own track meet four times every season, beginning in 2025, with a mix of American and foreign athletes, focusing on track rivalries.

He had already recruited numerous athletes, including Cole Hocker and Sydney McLauglin-Levrone from Team USA, and recently added two more Olympians: Kerley and Bednarek.

Kerley and Bednarek had a successful Olympic Games, winning medals in the 100 and 200 meters, respectively. Introducing two of the finest American athletes to Grand Slam Track was an important occasion for Johnson, who expressed his thoughts in a press release:

“This is a great day for Grand Slam Track. We’ve been saying GST is for ‘only the fastest,’ and bringing Fred and Kenny into the fold is exemplary of that fact.“

From the moment the GST was announced, Johnson pledged his fans to invite elite athletes to Grand Slam Track. The addition of Kerley and Bednarek was essential. He stated that every time they perform at an event, they attract many audiences worldwide. He expects them to bring that excitement to his league four times in a single season.

The press release also included statements from both sportsmen. Kerley competed in several events during the 2024 season, and now that the Olympic Games have ended, he is looking forward to a fresh challenge, which Grand Slam Track will provide.

The three-time world champion shared his emotions after getting his name registered for the event:

“When I first heard about Grand Slam Track, I knew it was something I wanted to be part of. I love competing and think the fans will really enjoy this new Track format.“

Kerley was certain that Grand Slam Track would live up to its reputation among track fans since the community would recognize a distinct and unique track meet. He clarified that the athletes will deliver top-notch track action to the viewers while also attempting to draw new audiences to the sport.

Bednarek also expressed his thoughts on the Grand Slam Track, describing it as a fantastic initiative by Johnson. The athlete highlighted a few distinguishing aspects of the event that set it apart from others, saying:

“It’s an incredible opportunity to compete at the highest level with some of the best athletes in the sport. I love the head to head concept, emphasis on storytelling, showcasing personalities and a good opportunity for athletes to feature their talent. This league brings a fresh perspective to track and field.“

First and foremost, Bednarek was pleased with the event’s strong pool of athletes, which would increase competition among rivals. Aside from genuine track action, he emphasized that Grand Slam Track will focus on storytelling elements reflecting an athlete’s personality outside of track.

According to him, this meet will provide viewers with a new perspective on the sport, and he is looking forward to testing his sprinting boundaries throughout the races.