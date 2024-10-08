Michael Johnson’s Grand Slam Track Scoring System Explained

In a groundbreaking attempt to improve track and field, Olympic veteran Michael Johnson has established his own scoring system in Grand Slam Track. This new paradigm aims to provide a more thorough and fair evaluation of athletes’ performances in various events.

Johnson‘s method aims to showcase the varied nature of track athletes by considering factors such as consistency and versatility in addition to individual race times.

As the sport evolves, this scoring mechanism has the potential to create a more compelling and competitive scene, driving athletes to excel in various disciplines while providing fans with a new perspective on track performances.

GST took to X to unveil this “never before seen” scoring system. They stated that the desired track meet will consist of six event types: short sprints, long sprints, short hurdles, long hurdles, short distance, and long distance.

There would also be two events per event category, for example, 100 and 200 meters in short sprints. The points system is also simple, with the eighth-place athlete receiving one point up to the first-place athlete receiving ten points.

Each competitor’s points from both races will be added and ranked according to the total points scored in their event type. If there is a tie, the racer with the lowest combined time from both events will secure the highest available position.

Unlike any other track meet in the usual track and field season, Johnson’s Grand Slam Track will include four slams over the campaign. There would be six event types, each with two divisions, totaling 12 fascinating competitions to witness in a single slam.

An athlete can only participate in one event type, which forces them to compete in both divisions, challenging them to showcase their versatility in the sport. Johnson has only recruited the most explosive athletes in the world of track and field, which will result in many new exciting performances for fans to look forward to.