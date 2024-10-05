Michael Johnson Shares Insights on Grand Slam Track Athletes: “The Best of the Best”

Aug 9, 2016; Rio de Janeiro, Brazil; Former track star Michael Johnson in attendance during a LA2024 Los Angeles bid press conference during the Rio 2016 Summer Olympic Games at Olympic Gold Course. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-Imagn Images

Renowned sprinter Michael Johnson recently shared his thoughts on the incredible athletes who would compete in the Grand Slam Track races. He emphasized that the coveted event will serve as a platform for both recognized stars and young talent with a shared skill set.

Johnson had a fantastic athletic career, but he never resisted acknowledging the capabilities of today’s professional athletes. The athletes he signed for GST are considered “the best of the best” in their respective sports, as demonstrated in the X post.

Furthermore, he added that the roster will include Olympic champions, World Champions, world record holders, and individuals at the pinnacle of their respective divisions on an international level.

Johnson is feeling positive about the upcoming event he will be hosting for track fans in preparation for the 2025 season. The strong support from all the athletes he has enlisted so far is a testament to his confidence, as he has specifically chosen high-caliber athletes to participate in the event.

Following the announcement of Grand Slam Track months before the Olympic Games, Johnson signed Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone as the event’s first athlete. She coordinated the event’s promotional operations and plans to compete in all four slams in 2025. However, during the Olympic Games in Paris, Johnson witnessed many new faces rise to the sport’s top.

He promptly signed Cole Hocker and Yared Nuguse, both of whom placed first and third in the men’s 1500-meter event at the Stade de France, alongside Josh Kerr in second.

Later, he included Kenny Bednarek and Fred Kerley, two American sprinters specializing in the men’s 100 and 200 meters and winning Olympic medals in their respective divisions.

Aside from signing male sprinters, he concentrated on female athletes, adding Melissa Jefferson to the list. He signed more Olympians, including Masai Russell, who won gold, Cyréna Samba-Mayela, who won silver, and Jasmine Camacho Quinn, who won bronze in the women’s 100-meter hurdles. Recently, he also welcomed Alison Dos Santos, Muzala Samukonga, and Clement Ducos.

With the 2024 season coming to an end, Johnson saw a lot of talent, particularly those rising as the quickest in the world, and is determined to sign all of the sport’s biggest names, giving spectators reason to be excited.