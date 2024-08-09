Noah Lyles Confirms ‘End’ of His Paris Olympics Journey With a Bittersweet Note

Aug 8, 2024; Saint-Denis, FRANCE; Noah Lyles (USA) reacts after running in the men’s 200m final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade de France. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-USA TODAY Sports

“First I want to thank God for getting me through this entire Olympics!”

American sprinter Noah Lyles has officially concluded his 2024 Paris Olympics journey, marking the end with a poignant message to his fans and followers.

After winning the bronze medal in the 200-meter finals with a time of 19.70 seconds, the 27-year-old won’t be a part of the 4×100-meter or the 4×400-meter relay team because he tested positive for COVID.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, the track star reflected on his Olympic experience, expressing gratitude and a sense of fulfillment even as he acknowledged that the outcome wasn’t quite what he had envisioned.

” Finally I want to thank everyone for the supportive messages. I believe this will be the end of my 2024 Olympics. It is not the Olympic I dreamed of but it has left me with so much Joy in my heart.”

The athlete congratulated his fellow Team USA sprinter Kenny Bednarek and Botswanan athlete Letsile Tebogo on their silver and gold medal triumphs, respectively.

The post also included two images, the first of which showed Lyles crouching on the ground following the 200-meter finals. In the following scene, the American athlete embraced his Botswanan rival, displaying an impressive level of sportsmanship in the prestigious tournament.

Lyles undoubtedly had much more ambitious objectives for the Paris Olympics, but he was delighted with his accomplishments at the pinnacle of track and field.

“Hope everyone enjoyed the show. Whether you were rooting for me or against me, you have to admit you watched, didn’t you? See you next time.”

Lyles has been putting on a show every time he raced this season. This time, at the Paris Olympics, the six-time world champion showed that he could overcome any adversity through his rigorous training. In the 100m final, Lyles’ outstanding performance proved to be his greatest achievement yet.

Lyles’ gold medal feat in the 100m

Kishane Thompson of Jamaica was the favorite entering the 100m final race, and he led from the start. However, in the final 50 meters, Lyles charged from behind. Despite a poor start, he finally overtook Thompson by 0.005 seconds to win his first Olympic gold medal.

This accomplishment was a complete thrill for American supporters, as it marked the first time in 20 years that a Team USA athlete had taken the gold back home since Justin Gatlin’s victory.