Noah Lyles Credits Family and Friends for His Success, Says They ‘Go Through the Struggle With You’

For someone with a magnanimous personality, Noah Lyles has witnessed several ups and downs in his life and career. Whether the world hates or loves him for who he is, he knows his friends and family will always have his back. Therefore, he often credits them for his success and achievements since their unconditional love for him has gotten him through tough times.

In a detailed conversation with Forbes, the American opened up about the criticism and hate he was used to seeing daily. While fans have been consistent with their love and undying support, he truly believed that understanding this sentiment and receiving support wholeheartedly got him through many troubled times.

Lyles has been open about his battles against various mental and physical issues, including depression. But when his family, especially his mother, stood up for him, he met his needs and had opportunities to prove his worth. This eventually gave him room to be unabashedly himself, leading to his loud and proud persona.

To date, the 27-year-old is fully aware of what people think about him and how they perceive his opinions. Yet, he reveals how his family and friends have built a support system he can rely on when the controversies peak.

“It’s the family members, it’s the people who go through the struggle with you…are the people that you feel you get to celebrate with the most when it feels the most.”

And when Lyles rushes to the stands after a terrific achievement on the track, one can easily spot his family and girlfriend cheering for him. He has always appreciated that throughout his career in the sport.

But it isn’t just his friends and family outside the sport since Lyles has also found some of his closest mates on track. Fellow sprinter Rai Benjamin and hurdler Grant Holloway have often praised him for his personality, appreciating his loud demeanor that has highlighted several issues within the sport.

In a separate interview, Benjamin credited Lyles with finally shining some light on track and field and bringing in viewership with his bold statements.

The hurdler and sprinter hailed him for amplifying people’s curiosity about the sport when he made the controversial take on the NBA winners not being “world” champions. It may not have got him the cleanest chit in public, but it did attract the masses interested in watching more track and field sports.