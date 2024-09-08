Noah Lyles Settles ‘World Champions’ Debate at the US Open With a Simple Affirmation

“World Champion of what?” Noah Lyles posed the question to one of the most popular leagues in the United States, the NBA, during the 2023 World Championships, and the debate has yet to die down. The sportsman is frequently asked this question, and this time, at the US Open, he encountered a similar inquiry about the tennis players.

While attending New York Fashion Week, he made a point to visit the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center for the US Open. Numerous prominent celebrities and athletes graced the event, and he had the pleasure of meeting several of his fellow Team USA track and field teammates, including Rai Benjamin and Gabby Thomas.

During an interview at the US Open, he was asked, “Are these athletes world champions?” Lyles responded with a broad smile.

“These are World Champions. International players that play against the top in the world constantly. These are World Champions.“

Lyles referred to the tennis players competing at the US Open as “World Champions.” He clarified his acknowledgment in a simple manner, stating that because these sportspeople consistently compete against one another on a global scale, they are entitled to the title.

The official Instagram of the US Open also appreciated Lyles’ statement in their post’s description, writing:

“You heard it here first. Tennis players are indeed World Champions.“

View this post on Instagram A post shared by US Open (@usopen)

Lyles made a fashion statement at the event in addition to participating in the World Champion debate. Following his appearance at New York Fashion Week, the athlete donned black sunglasses and sported a unique outfit consisting of a white shirt, colorful jacket, white trousers, and shoes.

Attending both New York Fashion Week and the US Open in quick succession was quite an eventful experience for the sportsman.