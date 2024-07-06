Noah Lyles Opens Up About the Hate He Faced After Sharing Seasonal Goals to the Track World in Netflix’s ‘Sprint’

American sprinter Noah Lyles has an enormous fan following that sticks behind him no matter what, and he interacts with them in all sorts of unique ways. The athlete occasionally posts dramatic statements about his season goals on social media, and he is known to aim for the bigger fish in the pond.

In Episode 5 of Netflix’s ‘Sprint,’ titled “The Gold Standard,” the six-time world champion discusses his plans for the 2023 season and how he was met with immense backlash after sharing a post on social media.

Whether Noah announces his goals, enters a sponsorship contract, or even just talks about his personal interests, such as admiring anime, it always causes a stir in the track world. The athlete had ambitious targets for his esteemed career, wanting to run a 9.65 in the 100 and a 19.10 in the 200 and breaking Usain Bolt’s record.

In response, haters went on a rampage in the athlete’s Instagram comment section, wanting to demean him and lower his confidence. Still, he claims to be confused by something as basic as this, saying:

“What the heck does me saying my goal to do with you?”

The athlete simply does not understand the point of being mocked for disclosing what he wants to accomplish as every other track star does, and it is natural for him to set a higher bar than his current form because he strives to be a better version of himself.

Even with all of the criticism, Noah is not bothered since he has perfected dealing with challenges, and while the world objected to him for competing in the 100 meters as a 200-meter athlete, he proved them all wrong at the 2023 World Championships.

Noah Lyles Prevails Over His Track Competitors

Noah Lyles advanced to the finals of the 100-meter sprint at the 2023 World Championships, and with defending champion Fred Kerley out of contention, the fans were eager to watch a new athlete claim the title. However, he got off to a rocky start with one of the slowest response times of 0.145.

At last, Lyles eventually caught up to the pack in front, competing with Letsile Tebogo and Oblique Seville, while Kerley was disappointed with a loss in the semi-finals itself and did not proceed to the finals.

#Budapest23: USA’s Noah Lyles has won the men’s 100m World title in Budapest. : : Lyles – 9.83s (WL)

: : Tebogo – 9.88s (NR)

: : Hughes – 9.88s : Seville – 9.88s

: Coleman – 9.92s

: Brown – 10.04s

: Omanyala – 10.07s

: Forde – 10.08s pic.twitter.com/mx7wFoEtBK — Nationwide90FM (@NationwideRadio) August 20, 2023

While the Jamaican lost some of his sprinting speed, Noah noticed a gap and barged in, even crossing his Botswanan competitor, keeping him in second place and winning the race with a 9.83. Even though he is far from his desired mark of 9.65, with the victory, he obtained the 100-meter world championship title to his name.