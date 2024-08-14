mobile app bar

Noah Lyles Reveals Unique Details About His 100M Final Performance at Paris Olympics

Aug 4, 2024; Paris Saint-Denis, France; Noah Lyles (USA) celebrates after winning the menís 100m final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade de France. Mandatory Credit: Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports

“Watching that race, it was a bit of a slow start.”

On YouTube, Rob Harris of Sky News was intrigued about Noah Lyles‘ acceleration in the 100-meter finals at the Paris Olympics. The six-time world champion answered by stating that he is a stats-driven person and this race start was one of his finest performances in the category. However, Lyles emphasized the importance of the competitors in making the race competitive.

The 100-meter finals were one of the most anticipated events at the Olympic Games, with the winner dubbed the “world’s fastest man alive.”

While Kishane Thompson was the fan favorite leading up to the finish line, Lyles astonished everyone when he and the Jamaican ran a 9.79. However, the American sprinter won the gold medal by only 0.005 seconds.

Following his win, the 27-year-old appreciated the incredible competition he faced, saying:

“It was amazing, truly. I think this is one of the very few races where everybody in the race went sub-10. You know, 9.91 being the last is freaking unheard of, especially at an Olympics level.”

Lyles considered the race absolutely fantastic because of the timings on the scoreboard. He recalled having to push himself beyond his own boundaries to earn the accolade, and also praised the competitors for putting on such fantastic performances, making this event one of the best in 100-meter history.

Rob Harris emphasized how close the finish was, as the first and second places were just separated by 0.005 seconds, to which Lyles responded by saying:

“I keep telling people don’t blink or you’ll miss it.”

The athlete then detailed what he felt when approaching the finish line in the event. Lyles recognized he was gaining speed with each stride, and he continued to close the gap over his competition. Moreover, as he approached the finish line, he considered leaning forward.

Interestingly, this lean was critical for the American athlete as it proved to be the difference between him and Thompson. Lyles’ torso crossed the finish line before the Jamaican competitor, allowing him to finish 0.005 seconds ahead of his rival and claim the first dazzling Olympic gold medal of his athletic career.

