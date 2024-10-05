Noah Lyles Shares Heartfelt Gratitude After Remarkable 2024 Season

Following an exceptionally fantastic 2024 season, Olympic sprinter Noah Lyles expressed gratitude for the sport. Known for his explosive performances on the track, the 27-year-old demonstrated his outstanding abilities and proved all his doubters wrong by winning multiple awards during the campaign.

Lyles added, in an X post, “Thank you 2024 Season.” Furthermore, he listed his main accomplishments throughout the season, beginning with his title as the Olympic 100-meter champion. The American athlete was not the favorite to win in Paris despite being the World Champion in that category.

Kishane Thompson held the world lead, and the Jamaican unexpectedly emerged as the crowd’s most anticipated athlete. Despite all odds against him, Lyles won gold by the smallest of margins, finishing 0.005 seconds ahead of the Jamaican in the 100-meter final.

While he became an Olympic champion, his journey did not end in Paris. The list also included his 200-meter Olympic bronze medal, as Lyles was favored to win gold then, but COVID hampered his performance.

Thank you 2024 Season Oly 100 champion

Oly 200m bronze medalist

2x World indoor silver medalist

2x National champion

American recorded 150m pic.twitter.com/V8Uea8yjEu — Noah Lyles, OLY (@LylesNoah) October 4, 2024

In addition to his Olympic achievements, the American sprinter emphasized on his indoor performances, which happened during the earlier months of the 2024 season.

He competed in the Glasgow World Indoor Championships and showcased his abilities by winning two silver medals in the men’s 60-meter and 4×400-meter relays.

Returning to the outdoor season, he concentrated on becoming a two-time National Champion in the US Olympic Trials this year, where he dominated his opponents in the men’s 100 and 200 meters.

Aside from these official races, Lyles also competed in one of the sport’s most rare divisions: the 150-meter sprint. At the Atlanta City Games, the six-time world champion arrived determined to win the race, and he also took the excellent step of streaming the event for free on his YouTube channel in partnership with his official main sponsor, Adidas.

He finished the race ahead of his opponents in 14.41 seconds, becoming the only athlete to tie the American record with Tyson Gay and coming close to Usain Bolt’s 14.35-second world record.

Lyles also shared a few photos featuring his athletic accomplishments in the same social media post. Even after becoming Olympic champion, the American sprinter’s objectives are far from complete, and he is looking forward to all the challenges that await him in the following seasons.