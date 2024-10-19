Noah Lyles’ ‘The Fastest Man in the World’ Trailer Drops Tomorrow, Final Chapter of ‘The Unseen Journey’ Release Date Also Announced

Track and field’s golden boy Noah Lyles just lit up social media with huge news — his short film ‘The Fastest Man in the World’ is about to hit screens, with the trailer dropping tomorrow at 8 AM. But that’s not all. The ‘Sprint’ star also revealed that fans will get to binge the final episode of ‘The Unseen Journey’ this Sunday.

The timing couldn’t be better. Lyles conveyed in a YouTube community post—

“Tomorrow, 10.19.24 at 8am – Watch the Official Reveal Trailer for “The Fastest Man in the World.” The final chapter in The Unseen Journey will fully release this Sunday. Are you ready?“

“Just finished filming the final scene,” Lyles shared two weeks ago, barely containing his excitement about the Jack Nelson-produced film. This fresh project dives deep into his wild ride through the 2024 season, from crushing it at the New York Grand Prix to the heart-pounding Olympic Trials, and yes, everything that went down in Paris.

Since 2022, ‘The Unseen Journey’ has had fans glued to their screens, watching Lyles chase down Usain Bolt’s seemingly untouchable 200-meter world record. The series caught fire for its raw, unfiltered look behind the curtain of elite athletics.

Remember August 2023, when NBC Sports dropped ‘Untitled: The Noah Lyles Project’? That show hit differently. It wasn’t just about the medals and records — we saw Lyles battle through childhood health scares and mental health struggles. That unforgettable moment when he met his idol Bolt at the Racers Grand Prix in Kingston? Pure gold.

This isn’t your typical sports documentary — it’s Lyles doing what he does best: breaking barriers and bringing fans closer to the sport than ever before.

The weekend’s double feature — tomorrow’s trailer release at 8 AM and Sunday’s series finale — has track nuts everywhere counting the hours. Word is, this new film will show exactly why Lyles sits at the track’s top table.

Between his speed and unabashed personality, Lyles keeps proving he’s more than just a sprinter — he’s becoming the voice track and field needed. Tomorrow’s trailer might show us why he’s earned that “Fastest Man” title, both on and off the track.