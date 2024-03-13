“Everybody Has to Prove Their Worth”: Noah Lyles Goes Candid About Tackling Backlash After Silver in World Indoor Championships

Team USA’s 4×400-meter relay squad was not victorious at the 2024 World Athletics Indoor Championships. Noah Lyles was the target of much online criticism, despite his strong performance in the third leg. In a recent interview with Yahoo Sports, the Olympic runner discussed the online criticism he received after settling for silver.

Advertisement

Lyles claims that he could have said numerous things to tackle the animosity but chose not to. He also mentioned that he is always open to criticism. However, the critic must be an Olympian who has been through similar struggles as himself.

Noah Lyles also mentions a harsh reality in the realm of athletics:

Advertisement

“They said, no spot is deserved on the relay. No spot is safe. Everybody has to prove their worth.”

Since the sports star has achieved a lot in his stellar career, he did emphasize it. None of the runners can influence the selections before any big event. As he was trusted by the officials of Team USA for the big event, he was thankful to them, too.

The Olympic runner also mentioned how he was informed about running in the relay:

“Did I know I was going to run? Not until a few hours before the finals. But I was committed to the idea that, no matter what, I’m going to show you I’m available.”

Lyles has shown, via his remarks, that he is always self-assured while competing in major competitions. Although he may not have expertise in all of them, he is always up for a challenge.

Advertisement

No one expected Noah Lyles in the relay race

In Glasgow, the audience was taken aback by the sight of Noah Lyles competing in the 4×400-meter relay. The Olympic runner had only run a 400-meter race twice in his outstanding career. After Jacory Patterson and Matthew Boling of Team USA showed tremendous running abilities, the baton was passed to Lyles.

The Olympic runner stunned the audience by finishing the third leg in the quickest time of 45.68 seconds, as per the official site of the Olympics. On the last leg of the relay, with Chris Bailey carrying the baton to the finish line, Team USA held a commanding advantage.

In the end, however, Belgian athlete Alexander Doom secured the gold medal for his country by passing Bailey in the final moments of the race. The United States had to settle for silver in a nail-biter finish. However, the team is looking strong ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics, hinting at a redemption arc.