Noah Lyles was the center of attention at Jamaica’s National Stadium during the Racers Grand Prix. The American athlete arrived in Usain Bolt’s home country expecting to challenge for the world lead or possibly the world record in the 100-meter category; however, his luck was on his opponent’s side, as home favorite Oblique Seville finished first with an outstanding 9.82 seconds, aided by a 0.9 tailwind.

This loss, though, did not shake the six-time world champion’s confidence ahead of the Paris Olympics, as he is even prepared for bigger challenges, according to a new Instagram post.

Lyles finished second with a timing of 9.85 seconds, a significant improvement from his previous 100-meter race at the Bermuda Grand Prix, when he raced 9.96. However, after breaking the American record in the 150 meters at the Atlanta City Games, he was much more hopeful of a world lead, which the Jamaican youngster grabbed away from him.

A time of around 9.8 is not terrible given that he is in the middle of the season and has less than a month until the Paris Olympics, but he is determined for more, as he writes in his Instagram caption:

“Not satisfied… Hungry for More!”

The athlete’s social media post also quickly reached his followers, many of whom want Lyles to take a break from pressurizing himself for the Olympic season.

“Noah u should focus on relaxation like u did previous year. I know this year u are chasing records but I feel u are pushing so hard and end u tightening up. Relaxed Noah would have won that.”

This new track rivalry was not on the fans’ bucket list, but they are now quite excited to see these two athletes compete in the events.

“Seville vs. Lyles. About to be a movie.”

This fan can’t wait for the Olympics to arrive.

“Olympics will be Spicy, stay Healthy Seville and Noah . Love it go.”

The Racers Grand Prix was full of anticipation, and it delivered with an added punch in the form of the new Rivarly.

“The race lived up to the hype. We like the competitiveness this brings to the sport.”

The locals who attended the event had a great time because of the competition, and they are grateful to Lyles.

“Jamaicans Love and appreciate you Lyles, great run.”

Lyles was unable to secure the world lead, missing first place by only 0.03 seconds. However, the form he is displaying around the globe has even stunned legendary sprinters, as they are extremely fast ahead of the Olympics.

Justin Gatlin’s Analysis on Noah Lyles’ Raw Pace

Justin Gatlin and Rodney A. Green discussed on their Ready Set Go podcast about the timing that American athletes were establishing before the major event in Paris.

There’s more than a month until the Olympics, but Noah Lyles’ pace is just incredible. Gatlin did not anticipate the six-time world champion to tie the American 150-meter record in his opening event of the season in the category.

This has caused him to wonder about his 200-meter pace, as it is the division in which Lyles hopes to beat Usain Bolt’s long-standing world record of 19.19. Gatlin also believes Lyles is holding back a lot in the sprints because he doesn’t want to reveal his strategies before an event of this magnitude.