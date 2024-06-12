“One Is Too Little”: Noah Lyles Reveals His Grand Ambitions for the Paris Olympics on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

In the middle of the Olympic excitement, Jimmy Fallon welcomed Noah Lyles to his popular show, ‘The Tonight Show’. Both of them talked about a variety of topics, including the six-time world champion’s 2024 season goals, as he isn’t simply looking forward to one accolade.

Lyles’ confidence astounded the host of the show, who glanced at him with a surprised expression. These particular objectives of the athlete have been discussed across the track community this season, as they understand how important the Olympics are in any track star’s career.

Lyles is undoubtedly after the coveted 200-meter world record, as well as other accolades, as he states:

“Oh no. One is too little.”

Jimmy was taken aback by the athlete’s statement, as he is aware that trying to win four Olympic gold medals in different categories is exceptional. However, Lyles confirms that this is the goal he is pursuing this season, and he will not pass up any opportunities. He quickly responds that he is aiming for four specific divisions: 100, 200, 4×100-relays, and 4×400-relays.

Lyles goes on to use Bolt as an example, as he has Olympic medals in three of the four categories he states, and whenever he did, he set a world record. However, if the American athlete wants to outperform him in the sport, he must go beyond what the Jamaican legend has accomplished.

There may be many doubters about Lyles’ bold assertion, but Bolt once admitted that the American athlete may beat his long-standing 200-meter record.

Noah Lyles on the Radar of Usain Bolt

Before the outdoor season began, Noah Lyles announced that he intends to break the existing world record, which has remained steady since the 2009 World Championships. He also stated that he plans to attempt a 19.10-second time, which is 0.09 seconds quicker than Usain Bolt’s current 200-meter world record, which piqued the interest of the Jamaican great.

In an interview with Citius Mag, he discloses that Lyles has made it onto the list of possible athletes who can achieve that timing, as he has demonstrated that determination since the 2022 World Championships, when he broke the American record by running an astounding 19.31.

Despite his optimism, Bolt believes that the six-time world champion must address a few errors in his running strategy before he can attain his goal. Even though he made some insightful suggestions, the track star did not provide further details because he wanted to witness the athlete’s competitiveness and how he applied his own approach to break the record.