“Probably Trumps Everything I’ve Done”: Gabby Thomas Reflects on Golden Olympic Run in a Fan Q&A

Jul 20, 2024; London, United Kingdom; Gabrielle Thomas aka Gabby Thomas (USA) celebrates after winning the women’s 200m in a meet record 21.82 during the London Athletics Meet at London Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Gabby Thomas has amazed the world with her impressive performance at the Paris Olympics this season. The Harvard graduate had additional accomplishments beyond the track field that have excited people as she saw its impact in a fan Q&A video by GQ Sports.

The short clip on YouTube strung together various comments from fans, that Thomas read out and reacted to. From compliments on her double degree and work, to a special gesture from Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson, some interesting subjects emerged.

The first tweet that Thomas read was from a fan who called her the GOAT for not just winning three Olympic golds at the Paris Olympics but also having an impressive record in academics.

He listed down her degrees in Neurobiology from Harvard and Public Health from the University of Texas and also mentioned how she volunteered at a health clinic in Austin, which topped all of her achievements so far.

Thomas was incredibly grateful and recalled how the Paris Olympics had been quite generous to her in terms of medals. While she still felt that her volunteering work was fulfilling, her golden run in Paris was quite poignant.

“I think my three gold medals in the Paris Olympics probably trumps everything that I’ve done.”

She then moved on to the next fan message that complimented her looks, to which she hyped up her other teammates as well. With the philosophy of looking good to feel good, she quickly equated how the athletes performed well when they felt confident in themselves.

Finally, another fan talked about a certain special moment between Thomas and the hosts of the “Nightcap!” Podcast – Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson.

Also known as ‘Unc’ and ‘Ocho’, respectively, the duo committed to rewarding Thomas with $25,000 for her impeccable Olympic performance.

“I love these guys, and they’re also just really really awesome for gifting us money because they know that in track and field, we don’t make too much, and it’s just very supportive.”

Thomas pointed out, that track and field still needs more attention apart from the usual noise it gets during the Olympics. Incentives and sponsors can go a long way in helping get public attention towards the sport.

Meanwhile, the 27-year-old still has a lot more fire left in her for future competitions and a potential appearance at the upcoming 2028 LA Olympics. Until then, fans can’t wait to see what milestones she’s able to achieve on track, with hopes for more records.