“Seasons Not Over Yet”: Tara Davis-Woodhall Teases Future Track Ventures After Bagging Her First Olympic Gold

Aug 8, 2024; Paris Saint-Denis, France; Tara Davis-Woodhall (USA) celebrates after winning the womenís long jump final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade de France. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

The world wasn’t ready for Tara Davis-Woodhall to show up and put up a show so spectacular that the entire arena echoed with loud cheers.

The long jump icon snatched her first Olympic gold in Paris amidst excitement and all the adrenaline rush. But this doesn’t even seem to mark the beginning of her list of track ventures for the upcoming season.

Davis-Woodhall underwent a tense few seconds of contemplation before making the gold-winning long jump. Measuring an ideal 7.10m, she pushed past the dominant German icon, Malaika Mihambo, to become the Olympic champion.

As videos of her and her husband, fellow Olympian Hunter Woodhall, circulated around the internet, they showcased some serious couple goals.

He cheered along the sidelines and emphasized how his wife’s Olympic gold was more than just a milestone crossed off. This victory was a stepping stone to what she could now aim for going further into the season.

Davis-Woodhall recently hinted at her readiness for more competitions with a short video showing her track preparation. After completing the Paris Olympics, she is now prepared to take on new challenges.

The video showed her sprinting on a track while tied up to a heavyweight, presumably practicing for endurance. But this seemed to have sparked several doubts on what exactly was she training for since she has always maintained her expertise in the long jump primarily.

While speculations ran far and wide as to which event she was planning on participating in next, there were also questions on whether Davis-Woodhall was considering hurdles and sprints as her new venture.

Given how she has taken part in the 60m and 100m hurdles earlier in her career, there is a possibility that she might give different events a fair chance.

“The seasons not over yet. Let’s go have some fun…”

But for now, Davis-Woodhall is also busy cheering for her husband at the Paris Paralympics, where he aims to compete and give his best.

Hunter, a double-amputee sprinter, primarily participates in the 200m and 400m sprints. He has challenged himself to compete and win big this season. With his biggest cheerleader by his side, fans have been rooting for him to achieve success.