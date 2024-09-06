Grant Holloway Sets Record for Most Sub-13 110MH Races: “Like Watching Michael Jordan... I Wanted to Be Like That”

Grant Holloway dominated the Zurich Diamond League men’s 110-meter hurdles with an astonishing performance of 12.99 seconds. However, it was not the only accomplishment of the American hurdler; he also topped the list of athletes who ran the most sub-13 110 MH races in a single season.

Throughout the 2024 season, the track world witnessed an unstoppable Holloway. The American hurdler did not lose a race until the Lausanne Diamond League, where he finished second.

However, he quickly returned to his winning form at the Silesia Diamond League and followed it with a dominant victory at the Zurich Diamond League.

In the post-race interview with CITIUS MAG, the 26-year-old expressed his overwhelming feelings and compared his performance to that of numerous sports icons. He explained:

“I’m speechless right now, because I didn’t think it could be done. You know you look at someone like Allen Johnson, Aries Merritt like they were the pinnacle and like coming up in the sport I never thought I could be what they did.“

Holloway‘s time of 12.99 seconds was one of several sub-13 performances on the track. He also set a new record for the most sub-13 performances in the 110-meter hurdles in a single season.

As a young athlete, he discussed how he never imagined achieving on the track what legends Allen Johnson and Aries Merritt had accomplished. Aside from the track greats, he also compared his accomplishment to watching basketball legend Michael Jordan on the court, saying:

“It’s like watching Michael Jordan in a sense. You’re always like, ‘Damn, I want to be like that.’ You start training, practicing, working hard, you surround yourself with a team. I got there.“

Even though Holloway participated in track and field, he always admired athletes from other sports, such as Michael Jordan in basketball. Taking inspiration from such athletes, the American hurdler concentrated on his daily training and, with great effort, gathered a support system around him in the form of a team, ultimately achieving his ambitions.

Holloway emphasized the significance of luck in such situations and expressed genuine happiness and relief at his accomplishment, suggesting it was a significant achievement he had been working towards.

His repetition of “everything’s behind me now” implied that he had overcome challenges before this moment. Holloway was among the happiest people leaving Zurich and heading to Brussels for the Diamond League finals.