“She Puts on a Show”: Gabby Thomas Credits Florence Griffith Joyner for Changing the ‘Game’ of Track

Florence Griffith Joyner, known affectionately as “Flo-Jo,” left an indelible mark on athletics through her record-breaking speeds and flamboyant track style. Gabby Thomas credits Griffith Joyner for revolutionizing the sport, demonstrating that an athlete can excel in performance while embracing personal flair and showmanship.

During Thomas’s appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, RuPaul praised Thomas’s appearance in a relay picture, commenting on her nails, foundation, and haircut before asking, “How can you run so glamorously?”

Thomas responded that fashion has always been a part of track and field culture, emphasizing its importance in an athlete’s race preparation. She summed it up with the mantra: “If you look good, you feel good, you run good.”

The 27-year-old explained that athletes undergo mental and physical preparation, which includes ensuring they present themselves fashionably during events.

“Did Flojo change the game?” Is she responsible for that?” When RuPaul asked about Flo-Jo’s impact on fashion in track and field, Thomas enthusiastically affirmed her influence:

“I think absolutely. I mean, we all know Florence Griffith Joyner. She is a legend. And I really do think she changed the game. I mean, she empowered us, she inspired us, and we watch her run, and she puts on a show, and people want to see her compete.”

Thomas highlighted Flo-Jo’s superior fashion sense, noting her iconic nails, haircut, and extravagant outfits, particularly the popular one-legged catsuits. She emphasized that Flo-Jo inspired many athletes to embrace their inner fashionista and perfect their showmanship on the track.

Thomas also stated that, while many female competitors bring their own style to the grid, American women do it best, followed by Jamaicans in second and Great Britain in third.