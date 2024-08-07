“So Many Emotions All at Once”: Gabby Thomas Reflects on Her ‘Happiest Moment’ Upon Winning the Women’s 200m Sprint

The Women’s 200m sprint had some seriously compelling competitors, some of whom had already performed well at the 100m sprint.

While Team USA’s Gabby Thomas had all the fans’ eyes glued on her after her jaw-dropping Olympic trials, St. Lucia’s Julien Alfred had some strong supporters as well. It was all a matter of good starts, consistent speed, and skills.

After turning around the corner, on the track, Thomas emerged as the race leader and finished in first place, leaving the others behind. With a stunning finish that left the crowd roaring, the Harvard graduate experienced a range of emotions upon winning.

Thomas sat down in a post-victory press conference to reflect upon the race and her feelings surrounding it. Instead of just unbridled joy, Thomas revealed how she felt a surge of every emotion, explaining how her win came as a surprise that she didn’t anticipate.

“So many emotions all at once…It was just so many emotions flooding me. Just happiness, joy, pride, disbelief, shock, all at once. And it was the happiest moment of my life.”

Since her successful Olympic trials a few months ago, Thomas has always focused on her goal for the 200m sprint. Knowing that all she could aim for was the gold, she prepared herself to cross the finish line the fastest.

In 2021, she had already clinched the Olympic bronze in the same category and was hungry for more. The gold at Paris not only marked a fitting victory but also offered a different atmosphere compared to Tokyo, as the arena was jam-packed with supporters from across the globe this time.

Balancing her athletic pursuits with academics, she holds a Harvard degree and a Master’s from the University of Texas. As she continues to train and looks forward to future competitions, she acknowledged the overwhelming nature of this season, with tens of thousands of spectators focused on her performance.

“There is nothing like walking into a stadium of 80,000 people, and they’re screaming, and they’re right on top of you. That is a lot of pressure to put on someone.”

Thomas is now the first female athlete to win a gold in this category in 12 years since Allyson Felix did it in 2012. Now that her first event was a roaring success, she will look to participate in the two relay sprints – 4x100m and 4x400m upon selection.