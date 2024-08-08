mobile app bar

“Surprised Noah Lyles Didn’t Win”: Track World Divided After Letsile Tebogo Edges American Rival in the Men’s 200M Semifinals

Rahul Goutam Hoom
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
“Surprised Noah Lyles Didn’t Win”: Track World Divided After Letsile Tebogo Edges American Rival in the Men’s 200M Semifinals

Aug 7, 2024; Saint-Denis, FRANCE; Letsile Tebogo (BOT) and Noah Lyles (USA) after running in the men’s 200m semifinals during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade de France. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-USA TODAY Sports

Letsile Tebogo defeated Noah Lyles in the semifinal heat 2 of the 200-meter sprint at the Paris Olympics, finishing in 19.96 seconds. The Botswana prodigy was also the only one to run a sub-20 in the heat.

This event, however, split the track world because, while some regarded Tebogo as the favorite to win the gold medal, others were aware that Lyles did not reveal his full pace before the finals.

The 200-meter sprint, like the 100-meter sprints, had participants struggling against a 0.2 headwind, yet the Botswana Sprinter still managed to run at an excellent pace.

Lyles (20.08) finished just 0.12 seconds behind him, which was a significant margin in track and field. Makanakaishe Charamba of Zimbabwe finished third, clocking a time of 20.31.

Even though Noah Lyles is at the top of the world lead rankings in the 200 meters, this fan was surprised by the American’s pace in the race.

While many fans were impressed with Tebogo, one track enthusiast pointed out how the American employed a certain strategy at the finish of the race.

Lyles’ 20.08 placed him second, but it also helped him obtain a good position on the grid in the finals.

After the race at the Stade de France, this fan noticed the six-time world champion’s expression.

The top eight participants from the semifinals will compete in the 200-meter final. They have all worked hard to reach the pinnacle of track and field, and the Stade de France will offer them the opportunity to shine and grab Olympic medals, depending on their running abilities.

The event will begin on August 8 at 2:30 p.m. ET, and American fans are eager to see Noah Lyles chase his second Olympic gold medal after winning the 100-meter Olympic title.

Post Edited By:Sampurna Pal

About the author

Rahul Goutam Hoom

Rahul Goutam Hoom

x-iconlinkedin-icon

Rahul is a US Sports Journalist at The SportsRush. Since 2022, he has covered many American sporting events, including the Kentucky Derby and other important events. Rahul's skill sets begins with the lightning-fast skating of Connor McDavid and continues with the unique surfing stints of Jamie O'Brien. When he is not busy penning excellent pieces for his readers, you can find him glued to his gaming laptop, either ranking up in Valorant or taking a shot at Honkai Star Rail.

Read more from Rahul Goutam Hoom

Share this article

Don’t miss these