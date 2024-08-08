“Surprised Noah Lyles Didn’t Win”: Track World Divided After Letsile Tebogo Edges American Rival in the Men’s 200M Semifinals

Aug 7, 2024; Saint-Denis, FRANCE; Letsile Tebogo (BOT) and Noah Lyles (USA) after running in the men’s 200m semifinals during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade de France. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-USA TODAY Sports

Letsile Tebogo defeated Noah Lyles in the semifinal heat 2 of the 200-meter sprint at the Paris Olympics, finishing in 19.96 seconds. The Botswana prodigy was also the only one to run a sub-20 in the heat.

This event, however, split the track world because, while some regarded Tebogo as the favorite to win the gold medal, others were aware that Lyles did not reveal his full pace before the finals.

The 200-meter sprint, like the 100-meter sprints, had participants struggling against a 0.2 headwind, yet the Botswana Sprinter still managed to run at an excellent pace.

Lyles (20.08) finished just 0.12 seconds behind him, which was a significant margin in track and field. Makanakaishe Charamba of Zimbabwe finished third, clocking a time of 20.31.

I have full faith that TEBOGO will bring the gold medal in the final, I pray to God ❤️ — Ɗeviℓ多boy (@riskyboy09) August 7, 2024

Even though Noah Lyles is at the top of the world lead rankings in the 200 meters, this fan was surprised by the American’s pace in the race.

Surprised Noah Lyles didn’t win the semi — ENK (@WMKonsulting) August 7, 2024

While many fans were impressed with Tebogo, one track enthusiast pointed out how the American employed a certain strategy at the finish of the race.

You could see at the stretch that Noah wanted to go and then kinda was like naaaa, then shut it down. — Avila – Now in Trina’s Widow Era (@AvilaChimmy) August 7, 2024

Lyles’ 20.08 placed him second, but it also helped him obtain a good position on the grid in the finals.

Noah lost on purpose, getting that lane 7 in the finals, you watch and see — ❗ (@Biahcapital) August 7, 2024

After the race at the Stade de France, this fan noticed the six-time world champion’s expression.

Maaaan Noah’s race and face afterwards didn’t look good. I’m a lil concerned. — Heavy Hands Boxing (@tweetdting) August 7, 2024

The top eight participants from the semifinals will compete in the 200-meter final. They have all worked hard to reach the pinnacle of track and field, and the Stade de France will offer them the opportunity to shine and grab Olympic medals, depending on their running abilities.

The event will begin on August 8 at 2:30 p.m. ET, and American fans are eager to see Noah Lyles chase his second Olympic gold medal after winning the 100-meter Olympic title.